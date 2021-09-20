Fiasco Theater Announces 2021-2022 Season

With the return of live theater in New York underway, Fiasco Theater has announced its 2021-22 season. This season features the dynamic ensemble work and inventive reimagining of classics that has defined Fiasco's work since its inception, as well as an expansion into work on new plays and musicals. This fall, Fiasco will launch three new performance initiatives - Open Your Ears, Some Of Its Parts, and Without A Net, offering audiences dynamic new ways to be a part of the creative process.

"We cannot wait to share space and stories again," said Artistic Directors Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, and Ben Steinfeld. "At its core, theater has always been about coming together to share an experience - one that can never be exactly replicated. Each unique audience is an integral part of the process and we are thrilled to invite the community to join us to enjoy and participate in these powerful shows and exciting new programs."

On September 23 at 7 p.m., Fiasco will initiate the "Open Your Ears" reading series with Aphra Behn's hilarious 1688 proto-feminist restoration comedy THE LUCKY CHANCE at Theatre Row. Tickets are available here. Tickets are choose-your-price ranging from $20-$60.

On October 7 at 7 p.m., Fiasco Theater will begin "Some Of Its Parts," an initiative that invites the audience in to the conceptual development process, with an investigation of Bertolt Brecht's THE CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, a sweeping morality parable about a community looking for clarity after conflict, and the transformative power of radical love and empathy. Also at Theatre Row. Tickets are free with a suggested donation and are available here.

From November 18 through 20, Fiasco will present Aditi Brennan Kapil's IMOGEN SAYS NOTHING at The Connelly Theater as part of their "Without A Net Series". In this new program a play is table-worked, thrown on its feet, and shared with an audience in a free-wheeling, joyful performance in only two weeks.This play about a theater company in transition, a bear who loves the stage, and the power of who gets written into (and out of) history is the ideal piece to launch this new initiative. Tickets are available here. Tickets are choose-your-price ranging from $25-$75.

Fiasco is also thrilled to announce the return of their Conservatory training program. Expanding on the success of the 2019 Conservatory, they are offering a 9 Week Conservatory program for 16 emerging artists in January-March of 2022. Applications are open now and due in mid-October. There are no fees to apply and significant financial aid is available. More information is available here.

THE LUCKY CHANCE and IMOGEN SAYS NOTHING are made possible in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

Please note that all audiences, artists and students must be fully vaccinated; artists involved in Fiasco projects will be tested twice weekly, and audiences must stay masked at all times.

Fiasco's 2022 plans include a workshop collaboration with Deaf West Theatre and development on a new musical and a reimagined American classic. More information is available here.