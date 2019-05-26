FairShakes Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

FairShakes' springtime production of Romeo and Juliet will be performed outdoors in various New York City parks between Thursday, May 30th and Saturday, June 1st. Directed by Max Waszak, the show will be the culmination of five actors' exploration of Shakespeare's undying portrayal of true love, honor, heartbreak, miscommunication, and reconciliation. This spare telling of Romeo and Juliet aims to be clear, honest, and to the point. The performers will drive the text and invite you to bring your imaginations along for the ride.

The company includes Nettie Chickering (Capulet, Prince), Zoe Zimin (Nurse, Tybalt, Paris), Addison Jenkins (Romeo, Lady Capulet), Shawn-Herbert Felton (Mercutio, Friar Lawrence, Lady Montague) and Aryn Mello Pryor (Juliet, Benvolio).

Performance dates, times and locations:

Thursday (5/30)

2:30 PM at Summit Rock in Central Park

5:30 PM at Summit Rock in Central Park

Friday (5/31)

2:00 PM on the lawn by the bandshell in Prospect Park

5:00 PM on the lawn by the bandshell in Prospect Park

Saturday (6/1)

1:00 PM pop-up performance at Flowering Rock* in Central Park

4:00 PM walking performance at The High Line; beginning at Gansevoort Street

*To find Flowering Rock, enter the park at West 72nd Street walk past the arbor on your left and enter the grove. Continue to bear left. Find the trail that leads downhill and you will find us!

FairShakes is an East-coast-based theater company that focuses on the text of Shakespeare and other non-contemporary writers with an emphasis on inclusion-company and audience alike. We are committed to presenting free or on-the-cheap productions in which performers are cast based on skill, dedication, and perceived ability to embody their character(s); rather than physical type (size, shape, gender, &c.).

FairShakes' performance philosophy is one of old-school theater magic and calls upon performers to create the visible & audible world around them with limited access to modern technology.

For more information, visit our website, Instagram page or Facebook event page.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You