FRIGID Nightcap to Present CLASSICAL CABARET: A Late-Night Twist On Timeless Tales

FRIGID New York is set to present its latest installment of FRIGID Nightcap, the East Village's weirdest and wildest late-night variety show. On Friday, July 26th at 11pm, Under St. Marks Theatre will transform into a playground where classical themes get a modern, offbeat makeover.

Hosted by the dynamic duo of Edward Gibbons-Brown and Beth Fisher, FRIGID Nightcap: Classical Cabaret promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that bridges the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary madness.

"We're taking everything you thought you knew about classical themes and turning it on its head," says Gibbons-Brown. "It's like a fever dream where Sophocles meets Saturday Night Live."

The lineup for the evening includes a diverse array of talent:

The Lady Miss Colette brings Marie Antoinette into the disco era

Gillian Britt's "Phryne, Queen of Athens" spices up ancient Greek tales

Courtney Taylor explores Shakespeare's queerest play in "Bootleg: A Twelfth Night Story"

Robyn D Banxx delivers drag interpretations of historical figures

Liz Lucarini transforms into Frank for a unique take on Hamlet's soliloquy

Francesca Negron turns Henry V's speech into a show-stopping musical number

"Our goal with FRIGID Nightcap has always been to create a space where the unexpected thrives," adds Fisher. "Classical Cabaret is the perfect embodiment of that spirit - it's highbrow meets lowbrow in the best possible way."

FRIGID Nightcap: Classical Cabaret plays at Under St. Marks Theatre on Friday, July 26th at 11pm. Tickets are $15 and include a glass of wine. Livestream options are available for $10.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/FRIGIDNightcapTix.

