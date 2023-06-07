FRIGID New York to Present Extended Run of Claire Ayoub's THE GYNOKID

As the child of small-town gynecologists, comedy writer Claire Ayoub experienced an untraditional and often mortifying adolescence destined to end in therapy—and comedy.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

FRIGID New York to Present Extended Run of Claire Ayoub's THE GYNOKID

After an award-winning run at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival (Best Solo Comedy, Top Grossing at The Kraine Theater, EstroGenius Award) and performances raising $6000 for her hometown theater, Claire Ayoub’s solo show The GynoKid is back with FRIGID New York as a monthly show at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Performances will take place on Friday, June 9 at 7pm, Friday, July 14 at 7pm, Friday, August 11 at 7pm, Friday, September 8 at 7pm, Friday, October 13 at 7pm, Friday, November 10 at 7pm, and Friday, December 8 at 7pm. Performances will also be available to livestream from home. Tickets ($10-25 in-person, $0-10 virtual) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The show will run approximately 60 minutes, followed by a 45-minute Q&A. 

And you thought YOUR parents were up in everyone’s business. As the child of small-town gynecologists, comedy writer Claire Ayoub (Empire Waist, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls) experienced an untraditional and often mortifying adolescence destined to end in therapy—and comedy. Join her for a delightfully cringeworthy walk down memory lane and learn what being a GynoKid is all about. Produced by Lizzy Bryce, Crystal Collins, and Jack Hobbs

In addition to her delightfully cringeworthy tale about growing up as the child of small-town gynecologists, Claire will be moderating a Laugh + Learn Q&A after each show where healthcare experts will share their expertise about specific health topics with audiences each month. This new addition to the show is in honor of Ayoub's parents, who dedicated their careers to educating patients about their bodies. June's topic will be Gender-Affirming Healthcare, followed by Endometriosis in July.

Claire Ayoub is a writer, director, and producer who creates empowering and entertaining content through her production company Try Anyway Productions. Claire is the writer and director of the upcoming feature EMPIRE WAIST, a heartfelt dramedy about teens learning to love their bodies through fashion design. Starring Rainn Wilson, Missi Pyle, Mia Kaplan, Jolene Purdy and Mima Yevu, Claire’s feature debut was produced in partnership with Wayfarer Studios, American High, and P&G.  Claire launched her career in the New York City comedy scene as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater. A long-time writer for Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, she is also the creator behind two web series: “A Series of Comebacks” (2015) and “Your Hair Looks Great Today” (2018). After a nine-year performing hiatus, Claire got back onstage in 2023 with her new solo comedy show The GynoKid, a laugh-out-loud love letter to her parents about growing up as the child of a small-town gynecologist and nurse midwife. After premiering at the 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival in NYC, The GynoKid won Best Solo Show, Top Grossing Show, and the EstroGenius Award. To see more of Claire's work, visit www.claireayoub.com.  

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc  




