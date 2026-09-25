FRECKLEFACE STRAWBERRY: THE MUSICAL is Coming to the Argyle Theatre

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The Argyle Theatre will continue its celebrated Children's Theatre Series with Freckleface Strawberry: The Musical, opening September 25 and running through October 26, 2026, at The Argyle Theatre in Babylon Village. Regular performances are Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30 AM, with tickets priced from $27–$29.

And the fun doesn't end when the curtain comes down: young theatergoers will have the opportunity to meet the cast following the performance. Based on the beloved children's books written by Julianne Moore and illustrated by Leuyen Pham, Freckleface Strawberry: The Musical features music and lyrics by Gary Kupper, a book by Gary Kupper and Rose Caiola, and was conceived for the stage by Rose Caiola.

Funny, colorful, and filled with heart, Freckleface Strawberry follows a young girl who will do just about anything to get rid of the freckles that make her feel different. But with a little help from her friends — and plenty of imagination along the way — Strawberry begins to discover that the very things that make us different can also be the things that make us special.

With energetic musical numbers, memorable characters, and a message about self-confidence, friendship, and learning to celebrate who you are, Freckleface Strawberry: The Musical offers a lively theatrical experience for children and the grown-ups who love them.

Nikki Rinaudo-Concessi directs and choreographs the production, returning to the Argyle Children's Theatre after Finding Nemo, Descendants, Seussical, The Happy Elf, and Rapunzel. Brian Sweeney serves as Musical Director.

The company features Marilyn E. Wilson (Regional: Romeo and Juliet) as Strawberry; Chad Luetje (Regional: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella); Lupa Aguilar (Regional: West Side Story); Branch Worsham (Argyle: Finding Nemo); Kiara Robinson (Regional: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812); Jordan Coene (Argyle: Finding Nemo); and Katie Garthe (Argyle: Finding Nemo). The company also includes on-stage swings and ensemble members Isabel Camacho (Regional: Shrek), Kedra Miller (Phantom of the Opera: Masquerade), and Crystal Ishmael (Argyle: Finding Nemo).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 00 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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