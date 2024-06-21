FRANK AND BEAN: THE MUSICAL? to be Presented as Part of Summer for the City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



James Zebooker (Netflix's The After Party), Jay Paranada (Aladdin), Emma Benson (Something Rotten!), and A. J. Freeman (Hay Fever) are set to star in the premiere performance of the new musical Frank and Bean: The Musical? presented by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, in collaboration with The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts. There will be two performances on Wednesday, June 26 at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM at The Garden at Damrosch Park in Lincoln Center, as part of Summer for the City. Perfect for all ages. Admission is FREE and children in attendance will receive a free copy of the first book in the Frank and Bean series!

Frank and Bean: The Musical? is the story of a hotdog and a baked bean who meet each other in the forest. Frank is on a solo writing retreat, looking for a quiet, private place to fill his secret notebook with poems. But then Bean rolls in and sets up camp directly next to Frank– all HONKS, TOOTS, and BANGS on his many instruments! Good gravy! Can they be friends? Can they make music together? Can a hotdog and a baked bean really be the stars of a musical?! Join us and find out! Book & Lyrics by A. J. Freeman, Music and Music Direction by Kristin Bair. This concert production is directed by Frank Galgano, choreographed by Emma Benson, produced in collaboration with Brainstorm Theatrics, with costume design by Sara Ritz, and prop design by Kaitlin Pokorny and Sara Ritz. Frank and Bean: The Musical? is based on the series Frank and Bean written by Jamie Michalak, illustrated by Bob Kolar, and published by Candlewick Press.

Lincoln Center’s free Storytime series returns to The Garden at Damrosch Park—and this year due to popular demand, there is a second event every Wednesday! Curated by The Library for the Performing Arts, this storytime event presents a children's book reading with live musical theater incorporated to keep kids of all ages enraptured and engaged! For additional information, visit:

https://lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/musical-theater-storytime-with-a-j-freeman-and-kristin-bair

