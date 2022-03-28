FINDING MADAME CURIE To Open CreateTheater's NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

CreateTheater will be presenting 6 performances of Finding Madame Curie, a new musical by David Kurkowski, April 14-23 at Theatre Row's Theater Four, 410 W. 42nd St., NY, NY. Finding Madame Curie will be directed by Staś Kmieć (Fiddler on the Roof) and features Kerry Conte as Madame Curie. Kristin DeGroot, David Edwards, Michael J. Farina, David B. Friedman, Alex Goshert, Sophie Jones, James Schultz, Tyler Shore, and Kyle Yampiro round out the rest of the cast.

In Kurkowski's new musical, nothing can stop Marie Curie in her quest for scientific discovery-not gender bias, ethnic discrimination, nor personal tragedy. After winning two Nobel Prizes, she creates mobile X-ray units that save countless lives of French soldiers - and at the warfront, she makes an unexpected discovery of her own. With twenty-four memorable songs written in traditional musical theatre style, Finding Madame Curie is a perfect family show that will warm everyone's heart.

Director Staś Kmieć says, "I believe audiences will have a newfound respect for Maria Sklodowska Curie's amazing journey and magnificent achievements. Audiences of all ages will be captivated, but I especially hope parents will bring school-age children to learn about Madame Curie."

Music direction by Larry Daggett, set design by Tyler R. Harold, lighting design by Greg Solomon, costume design by Debbi Hobson, stage management by Matthew Palmer, casting by Jamibeth Margolis, orchestrations by Dean Schneider and Daniel Lincoln.

Finding Madame Curie runs for approximately 90 minutes, and includes one 15-minute intermission.

Tickets can be purchased online at the New Works Festival website (https://newworksfest.org/) and at Theatre Row's website (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/ or https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/new-works-festival-presented-by-createtheater/ ) or by calling Telecharge at 212-239-6200.

Tickets are also available at the Theatre Row box office, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC.

ABOUT CREATETHEATER



CreateTheater has been helping writers develop and produce their work since the company was launched in 2016 by Cate Cammarata, an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2020.

In 2020 CreateTheater created a resident writer company, The Expert's Theater Company (ETC), to work with a smaller group of writers to develop their script and then to guide it through to production. The New Works Festival is a collaborative series, in association with The Prism Stage Company, of members of Create Theater's Expert's Theater Company (ETC), whose shows are ready to be presented in NYC and then go on to further development in NYC and regionally. www.CreateTheater.com , www.NewWorksFest.org