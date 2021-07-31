FAIRYCAKES Off-Broadway Announces That it Will Follow the COVID-19 Vaccination Protocols Set by the Broadway League

Fairycakes, the upcoming off-Broadway production, has announced that it will follow the COVID-19 protocols set in place by the Broadway League.

Thomas Laub, Producer of 'Fairycakes', provided the following statement:

With our production of Fairycakes this Fall, we will be following the lead of The Broadway League in implementing these necessary safeguards, so that the entire New York theatrical community is ready to return to the magic of theatre with the peace of mind that safe, effective vaccines bring. We are committed to the utmost standard in public health, and are eager to welcome audiences home to share a night of community and laughs with us at long last.

Fairycakes will make its world premiere this fall at the Greenwich House Theater (27 Barrow Street), beginning Thursday, October 14, 2021. Fairycakes is set to play a limited engagement through January 2, 2022.

The cast features, in order of appearance, Mo Rocca ("CBS Sunday Morning", Spelling Bee), Alfie Fuller (BLKS), Jackie Hoffman (Xanadu, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), Kuhoo Verma (Hulu's "Plan B", Octet), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), Jamen Nanthakumar (The Kill One Race), Julie Halston (Tootsie, The Divine Sister), Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) and Jason Tam (Be More Chill, Lysistrata Jones). Additional casting will be announced soon.

Scenic Design is by Shoko Kambara & Adam Crinson, costume design by Gregory Gale and lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew. Music contributions by Lewis Flinn.

Performances will run Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Tickets are available now starting at $35 on www.FairycakesThePlay.com; and the TodayTix® app.