Experiments In Opera Presents ANTHONY BRAXTON THEATER IMPROVISATIONS At The Flea Theater

In celebration of the 75th Birthday of trailblazing composer and EiO mentor Anthony Braxton-one of the most important musicians, educators, and creative thinkers of our time-Experiments in Opera presents a rare run of performances of Compositions No. 279-283 composed for improvisational actor and improvising musicians. This production is part of the Braxton75 festivities in 2020 in collaboration with the Tri-Centric Foundation, which supports the continued evolution of the music of Anthony Braxton.

While these works have been recorded, they have never been performed live. Drawing on Braxton's complex systems of graphic notation, character development and narrative poetics, these compositions ask performers to engage with newspaper clippings, traditional improv comedy techniques and historical comedy tropes, all in the name of creating a dynamic and surprising evening of music and theater.

These compositions were originally recorded by Braxton and Alex Horwitz as Four Compositions (Duets) 2000 (CIMP). At the time, many traditionalists derided these performances as a 'leap of faith.' And they are often brought up as an example of the extraordinary risks that Braxton has taken throughout his career to explore a broad palate of performance possibilities.

Anthony Braxton Theater Improvisations will run in the Siggy Theater at The Flea from March 26-28 and will feature director/performer Rob Reese, as well as a different set of musical improvisors for each night of the run: renowned improvisers Nate Wooley (trumpet), Jessica Pavone (strings), Ingrid Laubrock (saxophones), Kamala Sankaram (vocals), and Elizabeth Saunders (vocals). Together, these performers are re-interpreting Braxton's scores through the lens of Experimental Opera traditions and shedding light on the avant garde nature of Anthony's work.

Anthony Braxton taught the three founders of Experiments in Opera (Jason Cady, Aaron Siegel, and Matthew Welch) when they were students at Wesleyan University.

The Flea Theater is located at 20 Thomas Street between Church and Broadway, three blocks north of Chambers, close to the A/C/E, N/Q/R/W, 4/5/6, J/M/Z and 1/2/3 subway lines. Purchase tickets online at theflea.org





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You