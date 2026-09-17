Eugène Ionesco's THE BALD SOPRANO to be Presented Off-Broadway

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Starting on October 11th, The Resident Acting Company will present The Bald Soprano written by Eugene Ionesco, directed by Bradford Cover. It will celebrate its opening night on October 15, 2026, and run through November 1, 2026, at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture.

One of the defining works of the Theatre of the Absurd, The Bald Soprano turns an ordinary evening among seemingly ordinary people into an increasingly hilarious collision of clichés, contradictions, non sequiturs, and linguistic mayhem. More than 75 years after Ionesco first wrote the play, its skewering of empty conversation and the ways people talk without actually communicating may feel more recognizable than ever. The play has remained an international theatrical touchstone ever since then. New York Times has praised the play's “deliriously silly” verbal comedy.

Ionesco was inspired to write the play while taking English language lessons, and he says it occurred to him that the simple exercise sentences he was writing were actually profound truths about human existence. He said, “A bizarre phenomenon occurred, I don't know how: the text transformed before my eyes, imperceptibly, against my will. The simple yet brilliant proposals I had carefully written in my school notebook left there, settled after a while, moved on their own, and became corrupted and denatured. The replications from the manual, which I had nevertheless copied correctly, one after the other, went haywire.”

The cast features Rachel Botchan (Off Broadway: The Mulberry Tree, King of the Jews), Anique Clements (Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar, All's Well That Ends Well), Dominic Cuskern (Broadway: Inherit the Wind), Dan Daily (Off-Broadway: Richard III), Carine Montbertrand (Off-Broadway: RAC's MIDSUMMER), and Andy Paterson (Regional: The Devil's Deciple).

The Resident Acting Company evolved out of what was The Pearl Theatre Company, which closed its doors in 2017. The Pearl was the last professional company to produce The Bald Soprano in New York in 2011. Rachel Botchan, Dan Daily, and Bradford Cover appeared in that production, and Hal Brooks directed it.

The Bald Soprano has been running continuously since 1958 at Théâtre de la Huchette in Paris, and claims to hold the world record for the longest-running play in the same theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 12 Hrs 38 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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