Entire Cast To Make Off-Broadway Debut With ABANDON ALL HOPE At Theatre Row in June

The performance is Saturday, June 10th at 7:00 pm.

Peter Fenton's dramedy play, Abandon All Hope, will mark his Off-Broadway debut as writer and producer, platforming four actors who will also be making their Off-Broadway debuts: Avery Kellington, Yuliana Sleme, Jonathan P. Chen, and Michael De Los Angeles. The play will be staged as part of the fifth annual Rogue Theater Festival, which will be held at Theatre Row on 42nd Street. Abandon All Hope takes inspiration from The Good Place, Knives Out, and Jean-Paul Sartre's No Exit as it explores ethics, organized Christianity, and identity with clever wit and a streak of dark comedy.

Avery Kellington will originate the role of fun-loving demon TERESA, Yuliana Sleme portrays scrappy activist Melissa Jones, Jonathan P. Chen is cast as cocky analyst SEAN LIU, and Michael De Los Angeles rounds out the ensemble as naïve evangelical EVAN DAIGLE. Avery Kellington is represented by The Avenue Agency and Yuliana Sleme is represented by Arcos Management. The play is directed by actor and New York City theater veteran Gorman Ruggiero (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Calf Rope) and produced by Peter Fenton and Avery Kellington with special thanks to Suzanne Fisher.

"Abandon All Hope is a beautiful, hilarious, dark comedy about... being forced to look into [yourself] and find [your] humanity," De Los Angeles shares.

"Melissa's story resonates with so many people in my generation," says Sleme. "She battles shame, greed, envy, and worse... when all she really wants is what all of us want: to be seen." Chen adds, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to play an Asian-American character in a leading role with an incredibly complex and compelling journey throughout the piece."

In addition to playwright Peter Fenton and each member of the cast, Costume Designer Mandy Beil and Production Photographer Brendan John Jones will also be making their Off-Broadway debuts with the world premiere of Abandon All Hope.

Abandon All Hope's world premiere will be a single performance at Theatre Row on Saturday, June 10th at 7:00 pm. Tickets will be sold through Theatre Row starting May 22nd for $35 before fees. Fenton can be found on social media @peterfent and online at www.byPeterFenton.com



