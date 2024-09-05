Emursive to Present New Series at the LIFE AND TRUST Venue Conwell Tower

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emursive will present a new monthly series titled Unlocked exploring the creative process hosted by Ilana Gilovich, Chief Storyteller of Emursive, with featured guests including journalist, best-selling author, and documentary maker Jon Ronson, film and television director Nanette Burstein and film and television producer and writer Jameel Saleem.

This week, held within the evocative atmosphere of Conwell Tower — home to New York’s newest theatrical event Life And Trust — Unlocked conducted an intimate conversation with Jon Ronson. Upcoming in the Unlocked series includes Nanette Burstein on Tuesday, October 1 and Jameel Saleem on Tuesday, November 12.

All events are free of charge and space is limited. Tickets for Nanette Burstein and Jameel Saleem will be released in mid-September and mid-October, respectively.



For more details, please visit: https://lifeandtrustnyc.com/about/#unlocked-speaker-series.



Life And Trust is a site-specific theatrical experience that realizes a realm of Faustian legends in New York on the eve of the Great Crash of 1929. Audiences roam throughout the sprawling world of Life And Trust at their own pace as the lines between reality and performance blur. Life And Trust is located in Conwell Tower, an iconic skyscraper in the heart of the Financial District that is also home to Conwell Coffee Hall.



Written by Jon Ronson and directed by Teddy Bergman, Life And Trust’s production credits also include Co-Directors and Choreographers Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, Creative Casting and Movement Direction by Stefanie Batten Bland and co-choreographers and associate directors Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.



Emursive, renowned for their innovative productions, first captivated audiences with Punchdrunk's Sleep No More at The McKittrick Hotel, produced in association with Rebecca Gold productions.



Building on this legacy, Emursive endeavors to push the boundaries of live entertainment with Life And Trust, as well as their other acclaimed experiences such as the mind-bending Speakeasy Magick and showgirl spectacular Hypnotique. Emursive also produces numerous live concerts, intimate music festivals, and showstopping events at The McKittrick Hotel, Gallow Green, The Club Car, Manderley Bar, Conwell Coffee Hall, and The Overlook Bar.



