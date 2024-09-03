Edu Díaz's A DRAG IS BORN To Join The Evolution Festival At The Center At West Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed solo show A Drag Is Born, a nonverbal celebration of diversity in which a man accidentally becomes a drag queen onstage, was selected for The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival, a showcase of innovative works that push artistic boundaries.

Reviewed as 'A Whimsical Tour de Force' (Orlando Weekly), this unique blend of clown and drag created and performed by Edu Díaz holds five awards, including Best Solo Actor (LATA Awards), Best Solo Show Specialty (Orlando Fringe 2024), and Best Solo Clown (NYC Fringe 2024).

Since its premiere at the NYC Fringe and the Orlando Fringe in Spring 2024, A Drag Is Born has had two encore extensions in the City, including a limited Off-Broadway run at Playhouse 46.

Edu Díaz is a multi-awarded Fulbright Alumni artist from The Canary Islands (Spain) based in New York City, where he has produced and performed in several shows, such as 'Fantastic Mr. S' (Theatre Row, 2022), 'Twin Towers' (The Players Theatre, 2023), or 'Over My Dead Body' (Chain Theatre, 2024).

The creative team of A Drag Is Born includes Rachel Resnik (Director), Tinna Hoffmann (Assistant Director and Choreographer), Jen Leno (Lighting Design), Bri Colombo (Stage Design), and Jess Ducey (Production Manager).

A Drag is Born will be presented at The Center at West Park (165 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024) on Saturday, September 7 (8.30 PM). Runtime: 60 minutes. Ages 13 and up. Tickets are available at www.edudiaz.com

Comments