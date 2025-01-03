Eagle Project and NAIC-NY Present PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH THE INDIANS At Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The North American Indigenous Center of New York, in collaboration with The Eagle Project, has announced the upcoming production of "Please Do Not Touch the Indians," an Actor's Equity Showcase, written by Joseph A. Dandurand and directed by Opalanietet Pierce.

This significant theatrical event will take place with a limited four-show run at the prestigious Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street, from January 24th to January 26th, 2024.

Showtimes:

- January 24 @ 7:30 PM

- January 25 @ 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

- January 26 @ 2:00 PM

"Please Do Not Touch the Indians" weaves traditional storytelling into a contemporary nonlinear theatrical experience. Characters traverse time and space, exploring themes of race, loss, and cultural appropriation with humor, wit, and poignant historical reflection. At the heart of the narrative are two wooden Indians on a bench outside a gift shop, whose stories unfold through the interactions of time-traveling tourists, symbolizing the enduring legacy of a lost people and their profound realities.

Reserve your tickets now by visiting bfany.org/theatre-row/ .

