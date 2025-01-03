News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Eagle Project and NAIC-NY Present PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH THE INDIANS At Theatre Row

The show will take place with a limited four-show run at the prestigious Theatre Row from January 24th to January 26th, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
Eagle Project and NAIC-NY Present PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH THE INDIANS At Theatre Row Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The North American Indigenous Center of New York, in collaboration with The Eagle Project, has announced the upcoming production of "Please Do Not Touch the Indians," an Actor's Equity Showcase, written by Joseph A. Dandurand and directed by Opalanietet Pierce.

LATEST NEWS

BLUE MAN GROUP Co-Founders To Join NY Production For Final Performances
René Marqués LOS SOLES TRUNCOS to be Presented at Repertorio in February
A.I. Vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: A.I. JESUS EDITION to Take Place at The Pit
SoHo Playhouse's 2025 International Fringe Encore Theater Series is Now Playing

This significant theatrical event will take place with a limited four-show run at the prestigious Theatre Row, located at 410 West 42nd Street, from January 24th to January 26th, 2024.

Showtimes:

- January 24 @ 7:30 PM
- January 25 @ 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
- January 26 @ 2:00 PM

"Please Do Not Touch the Indians" weaves traditional storytelling into a contemporary nonlinear theatrical experience. Characters traverse time and space, exploring themes of race, loss, and cultural appropriation with humor, wit, and poignant historical reflection. At the heart of the narrative are two wooden Indians on a bench outside a gift shop, whose stories unfold through the interactions of time-traveling tourists, symbolizing the enduring legacy of a lost people and their profound realities.

Reserve your tickets now by visiting bfany.org/theatre-row/ .




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos