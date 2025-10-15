ESCALATION TIME to Debut At Studio 17 Starring Scott Shepherd And Francesca Root-Dodson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Radicant Productions will present ESCALATION TIME by Francesca Root-Dodson, directed by Molly Shayna Cohen, running November 7-23 at Studio 17.

Escalation Time is about Zev (Scott Shepherd) and Kate (Francesca Root-Dodson), two married professors at Columbia University who always assumed they shared the same ethical framework. After the events of October 7, the couple unexpectedly finds themselves on opposite sides of the conflict. As each becomes involved in their respective campus protest movements, their disagreement threatens to engulf them-with devastating consequences. Escalation Time examines if it is possible for a marriage, or any relationship, to survive a conflict where the stakes are so high, and moral paradigms so starkly opposed.

The production team includes creative producer Francesca Van Horne, line producer Sage Kirwan, sets by Bridget Lindsey, costumes by Victoria Cronin, sound by Steve Barroga, and lights by Eric Nightengale.

Radicant Productions makes work that is nimble, responsive, in conversation with the zeitgeist. The company addresses topics that are thorny and timely: class, money-how you get it, keep it-and who is allowed to have cultural currency. Our productions are not meant to be passive viewing experiences; the audience is forced to reckon with the questions of the play. The conversation begins when the play ends.

Escalation Time runs November 7-23 at Studio 17.