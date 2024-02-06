Dr. Jud Newborn to Take Part in Talkback Following WHITE ROSE: THE MUSICAL Performance

Following the performance of the new musical White Rose on Thursday, February 8, writer/ lyricist Brian Belding will be joined by Dr. Jed Newborn to discuss the new musical and his book Sophie Scholl and the White Rose. The talkback is FREE with tickets to see that evening performance.

Dr. Jud Newborn served as the Founding Historian and co-creator of New York's Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. A compelling multimedia storyteller and lecturer, he has presented his programs coast-to-coast at the United Nations and from Canada to Cape Town. He is co-author of the now classic book Sophie Scholl and the White Rose, recently updated in a special 80th Anniversary Edition (1943-2023), and has written for The New York Times, Jerusalem Post, and Smithsonian Magazine, among other publications. Dr. Newborn was awarded his Ph.D. with Distinction by the University of Chicago following three years of adventurous fieldwork in Europe as a Fulbright and Woodrow Wilson National Fellow, including hunting down former SS officers and working undercover for Poland's "Solidarity" freedom movement during communist martial law. He was honored in 2018 with the Anne Frank Center's prestigious "Spirit of Anne Frank Human Writes Award." Today, he is the Emmy Award-winning Producer of Celebrity Guest Programs for Long Island, NY's Cinema Arts Centre, bringing in Nobel Laureates, Kennedy Center Honorees, and Academy Award, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize winners to interview before live audiences.

White Rose: The Musical is a powerful new musical that follows the inspiring story of a courageous group of university students who stood up to Hitler. Set against the backdrop of Nazi Germany, the musical follows Sophie and Hans Scholl and a group of young activists as they create and distribute leaflets challenging Hitler's propaganda. Through its dynamic and hopeful portrayal, the musical vividly captures the unwavering spirit of youthful resistance against oppression, making for a compelling and heartwarming theatrical experience.

White Rose: The Musical opened on January 25.

The show features Jo Ellen Pellman (Netflix "The Prom") as Sophie Scholl, Mike Cefalo (Broadway: New York, New York) as Hans Scholl, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Christoph Probst, Paolo Montalban (Broadway: Funny Girl, Pacific Overtures) as Prof. Kurt Huber, Cole Thompson (Broadway: Into the Woods) as Willi Graf, with Sam Gravitte (Broadway: Wicked) as Frederick Fischer, Laura Sky Herman (National Tour: Hello, Dolly!) as Lila Ramdohr, Aaron Ramey (Broadway: The Visit), Cal Mitchell (Off Broadway: The Lieutenant) Ellis Gage (International: Next To Normal) and Dani Apple (NY: The Sorceress).

White Rose has a book and lyrics by Brian Belding, music by Natalie Brice, direction by WILL NUNZIATA, music direction, music supervision, and arrangements by Sheela Ramesh, and movement direction by Jordan Ryder. The design team includes James Noone (set), Sophia Choi (costumes), Alan C. Edwards (lighting), Elisabeth Weidner (sound), Caite Hevner (projections), Liz Printz (wig design) and Charlie Rosen (orchestrations), Adele Rylands (fight director), Emily White (dramaturg). The production stage manager is Ellie Handel, casting is by Eisenberg Casting, production management is by Intuitive Production Management, general management is by LDK Productions LLC, and Ken Davenport is the executive consultant. The Executive Producer is Lisa Dozier Shacket; producers include Melissa D'Arabian and KPB Productions, Allan Herzog, Bill Amaral, and Jeff Laurinaitis. This production is being presented in association with NewYorkRep.

White Rose will perform Tuesday – Thursday at 7 pm, Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $35-$85.