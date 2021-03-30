Dixon Place Announces In-Person and Online Puppetry Premiere of MINE

Dixon Place announces its Spring 2021 Production Season, premiering four commissioned puppetry productions performed for in-person and virtual audiences, with video on demand (VOD) streaming available immediately following the live premieres. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10.50-$35 and can be purchased online http://dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.

A mountain, mined of her insides, collapses into rubble. Near the wreckage, a marriage ends and the home grieves the loss of the family it once housed. Underground, a groundhog hoards an enormous collection of the family's discarded sentimental items. As the Rubble, the Home, and the Groundhog attempt to reassemble the remnants of their crumbled histories, their worlds begin to merge and intertwine. Mine uses a variety of puppetry styles, live-feed projections, stop-motion animation, wearable sculptures, and humor to weave together themes of nostalgia, excess, and the destructive human urge to colonize land, bodies, and minds. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated E for Everyone.

This Dixon Place Commissioned Production is made possible with private support from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Cheryl Henson & the Jim Henson Foundation, Jerome Foundation, Scherman Foundation, and Shubert Foundation; and public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with the City Council, and the NY State Council on the Arts w/the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NY State Legislature.

Shayna Strype is a theater, film, and puppetry artist based in Brooklyn. Her latest film, Our Mine, was commissioned by Heather Henson and Handmade Puppet Dreams. Her short film Pink Fluffy Hope was awarded Best NY Film in the LA Puppetry Guild's 48 hour Film Festival in 2020. In 2019, she was Director of Puppetry for Pig Iron Theater Company and Mimi Lien's Superterranean. Shayna was an Artist in Residence at the Object Movement Puppetry Festival in 2018 where she created a multimedia puppetry piece called Antrak. She has an MFA at Sarah Lawrence College. For more on Shayna, visit shaynastrype.com, follow her on Instagram @woosieparty, or check her out on Facebook here.