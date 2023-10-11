DREAM ON BARANSKY Returns to the American Theatre of Actors

Time for a new dose... NO, not THAT dose!

Another dose of "Love American Style" tailored for the 21st century in Rich & Dale Baron's DREAM ON, BARANSKY, directed by Jake Minter, has returned to the landmark American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City, running thru October 22 - All shows - Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Click Here

After an extensisve workshopping period, DREAM ON BARANSKY returns refreshed and ready to cure audiemnce ills with high doesew of laughter and music.

Simultaneously involved with two women-feisty, single Lyla and strong-willed, married Suzie -Jonathan Baransky, despite an occasional anxiety attack, is navigating life with relative ease. Enter Jennifer, an old flame, laser focused on re-kindling their relationship. Suddenly, Jonathan finds himself overwhelmed by extreme stress. At the insistence of his psychiatrist, the off-the-wall Dr. Smithson, Jonathan undergoes a series of highly experimental, anti-anxiety treatments-"transporting" into a dream-like state where he encounters a cast of surreal, vivid, and thought-provoking characters and an array of revelatory songs. Walking the tightrope between his complicated love life and a nerve-wracking fantasy world, Jonathan desperately seeks a lasting cure for his anxiety. It's Game-On and Dream-On for Baransky as he dances through his complicated love life and his wild fantasy world.