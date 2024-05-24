Photos: MOLLY SWEENEY Celebrates Opening Night at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre is continuing The Friel Project with a fourth production, Molly Sweeney. A retrospective of the work of renowned Irish playwright Brian Friel, The Friel Projectcelebrates Irish Rep’s 35th Anniversary, running October 2023 through June 2024.

Directed by Charlotte Moore (Aristocrats), Molly Sweeney will run through Sunday June 30, 2024, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage at Irish Repertory Theatre (132 West 22nd Street).

Molly has happily experienced the world differently since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed, and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once-famous surgeon who, despite his struggles, agrees to attempt to restore Molly’s sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank, and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the consequences of a medical miracle.

Irish Repertory Theatre most recently produced Molly Sweeney: A Performance on Screen, which premiered on May 12, 2020, as its first digital production during the COVID-19 shutdown, directed by Charlotte Moore. Previously, Irish Rep produced a production of Molly Sweeney in 2011. Both digital and Mainstage productions, directed by Moore, featured Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly.

The cast of Molly Sweeney will feature Rufus Collins (Translations) as Mr. Rice, John Keating (Translations) as Frank Sweeney and Sarah Street (Aristocrats) as Molly Sweeney.

Molly Sweeney will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran (Philadelphia, Here I Come!) and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Philadelphia, Here I Come!). Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

