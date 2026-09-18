Commercial Theater Institute Opens Registration For Three-Day Intensive

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF, has announced the dates and registration for its 3 Day Intensive.

The 3 Day Intensive will be held October 23 - 25, 2026 at Studio Seaview and The Theatre Center. This foundational program consists of seminars and panels taught by leading industry professionals and the topics will include the vocabulary of commercial theater, how to analyze a commercial offering, and an overview of theater marketing.

The 3 Day Intensive is intended for aspiring producers, co-producers, investors, managers, actors and theater professionals seeking to build their fundamental understanding of commercial theater. The program will also include networking opportunities.

Early Bird Registration is now open for the 3 Day Intensive.

Early bird registration: $600* (ending October 2, 2026)

Regular registration: $650* (from October 2, 2026)

*Please note that if price is a barrier for entry for you, we do have a limited number of subsidized registrations available. For more information, please contact info@commercialtheaterinstitute.com. REGISTER HERE.

"Commercial Theater Institute has been the launching pad for generations of Broadway's most influential producers, and our 3 Day Intensive is where that journey begins. In just three days, participants get an unfiltered, insider's look at how Broadway shows actually get made - from optioning material and raising capital to marketing, managing, and opening night. It's a rare opportunity to learn directly from the working producers, general managers, attorneys, and creatives who shape the industry every day,” said Dori Berinstein, CTI's Executive Director. “Whether you're an up-and-coming producer, co-producer, investor, general manager, or theater professional looking to deepen your craft, this program is the ideal introduction to the business of Broadway and to the community that makes it thrive."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 11 Hrs 00 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming