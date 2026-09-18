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Commercial Theater Institute Opens Registration For Three-Day Intensive

The foundational program will be held at Studio Seaview and The Theatre Center in New York.

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Commercial Theater Institute Opens Registration For Three-Day Intensive

The Commercial Theater Institute (CTI), in partnership with The Broadway League and TDF, has announced the dates and registration for its 3 Day Intensive.

The 3 Day Intensive will be held October 23 - 25, 2026 at Studio Seaview and The Theatre Center. This foundational program consists of seminars and panels taught by leading industry professionals and the topics will include the vocabulary of commercial theater, how to analyze a commercial offering, and an overview of theater marketing.

The 3 Day Intensive is intended for aspiring producers, co-producers, investors, managers, actors and theater professionals seeking to build their fundamental understanding of commercial theater. The program will also include networking opportunities.

Early Bird Registration is now open for the 3 Day Intensive.

  • Early bird registration: $600* (ending October 2, 2026)
  • Regular registration: $650* (from October 2, 2026)

*Please note that if price is a barrier for entry for you, we do have a limited number of subsidized registrations available. For more information, please contact info@commercialtheaterinstitute.comREGISTER HERE.

"Commercial Theater Institute has been the launching pad for generations of Broadway's most influential producers, and our 3 Day Intensive is where that journey begins. In just three days, participants get an unfiltered, insider's look at how Broadway shows actually get made - from optioning material and raising capital to marketing, managing, and opening night. It's a rare opportunity to learn directly from the working producers, general managers, attorneys, and creatives who shape the industry every day,” said Dori Berinstein, CTI's Executive Director. “Whether you're an up-and-coming producer, co-producer, investor, general manager, or theater professional looking to deepen your craft, this program is the ideal introduction to the business of Broadway and to the community that makes it thrive."

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