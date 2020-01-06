Columbia@Roundabout Finalist Adam North Will Workshop SPIN At The Theatre @ Schapiro

Columbia@Roundabout's New Play Reading Series Finalist Adam North will present a newly workshopped production of his 2019 recognized play Spin at The Theatre @ Schapiro at Columbia University for a limited engagement January 24-25, 2020. The production will be directed by director Jen Pitt. This development is produced by Sean Anthony Chia.

It's 6 a.m. and things are not going well. Set in an early morning cycling class, Spin follows a group of spinners maintaining, maintaining, maintaining as they undergo immense physiological, social, and romantic change. A psycho-sexual, pop-physical comedy, Spin explores how our heads strive for current socio-sexual mores while our bodies carry ancient impulses for dominance and destruction.

DATES: January 24 at 7:30PM, January 25 at 2:00PM & 7:30PM

LOCATION: The Theatre @ Schapiro, 615 W. 115th St., NY, NY 10027

TICKETS: All tickets are free and by reservation only. Tickets can be reserved here.

Production Stage Manager - KAIT MAHONEY

Dramaturg - John Brunner

Sound Designer - Daniél Cohen

Lighting Designer - Tyler Dubuc

STARRING: Brigitte T. Burdette, JB Chen, Jolie Curtsinger, Daphne Kinard, Dillon Michael Miller, Lucas Niedzialkowski, Jane Park, and Sina Pooresmaeli





