Clubbed Thumb Postpones 25th Annual Summerworks

Tony Award-nominated and five-time Obie Award-winning theater company Clubbed Thumb (Maria Striar, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Bulger, Associate Artistic Director; Quinn Metal Corbin, Advancement Director) will postpone the 25th edition of SUMMERWORKS, its annual festival of new plays.

Originally scheduled to run May 15 - July 1, 2020 at The Wild Project (195 E. 3rd Street) in Manhattan, SUMMERWORKS will be postponed until later in 2020, with an intended timeframe of late summer. Clubbed Thumb is committed to the artists involved and to producing the three previously announced world premiere productions: SPINDLE SHUTTLE NEEDLE by Gab Reisman and directed by Tamilla Woodard; BODIES THEY RITUAL by Angela Hanks and directed by Knud Adams; and THE WOMAN'S PARTY by Rinne Groff and directed by Tara Ahmadinijad.

With its track record for discovering and supporting new playwriting talent - in many cases providing writers with their very first production in New York or anywhere - SUMMERWORKS is one of the most eagerly anticipated theatrical offerings of the year.

Highlights from the previous 24 festivals include the NYC premieres of Gina Gionfriddo, Jordan Harrison, Lisa D'Amour, Jason Grote and Sarah Ruhl; professional debuts of Rinne Groff, Sylvan Oswald, Clare Barron, Susan Stanton and Ariel Stess; and new works by Anne Washburn, Adam Bock, Gregory Moss, Jenny Schwartz, Ethan Lipton, Erin Courtney, Sheila Callaghan, Tanya Saracho, Jaclyn Backhaus, and Heidi Schreck. All of these artists continue to make Clubbed Thumb an artistic home.

Past SUMMERWORKS directors include Pam MacKinnon, Lee Sunday Evans, Lear deBessonet, Anne Kaufman, Davis McCallum, Leigh Silverman, and Ken Rus Schmoll.

Clubbed Thumb made its Broadway debut last spring with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, which premiered at the 2017 Summerworks festival, in partnership with True Love Productions. The play's national tour has several stops planned for later in 2020.

Anyone who has purchased a festival pass will be contacted directly by Clubbed Thumb.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You