Clubbed Thumb Announces EAT YOUR FEELINGS, Winterworks 2021 and New Staff Additions

Clubbed Thumb has announced programming for early 2021 and new additions to the Clubbed Thumb staff.

Two former Producing Fellows will be joining the company in full time roles: Ryan Gedrich as Advancement Director and Kim Golding as Associate Producer. Current Advancement Director Quinn Metal Corbin will depart the company in February to begin a position with The Great Plains Theatre Commons in Omaha, Nebraska. Additionally, her children's book with C+C Mini Factory will be published in February by the Hachette Book Group.

The Producing Fellowship, part of Clubbed Thumb's Early-Career Incubator along with the Early-Career Writers' Group and the Directing Fellowship, was created to share the company's resources and experience, to create opportunities for career development and to seed future collaborations.

"We are thrilled that the relationships begun in each of these programs are now part of the bedrock of Clubbed Thumb's art and leadership," commented Producing Artistic Director Maria Striar. "What a privilege to be able to build on Ryan and Kim's knowledge of Clubbed Thumb with the experience and insights they have gained elsewhere - and to be in their lovely, smart, generous company again."

Clubbed Thumb will also host an array of programming in the coming months. First up, a short documentary series created by Clubbed Thumb Directing Fellowship alumnae Kate Eminger, Kate Hopkins and Caitlin Sullivan titled Eat Your Feelings. The videos follow various Clubbed Thumb artists exploring the East Village, then cooking a meal for themselves and loved ones. The series also highlights the work of a local nonprofit addressing food insecurity, EV LOVES NYC. Learn more about their work at https://www.evloves.nyc/.

Episodes one and two are both streaming now and feature actress Crystal Finn (Plano, King Philips Head...) and her daughter Delphina, and actor Chinaza Uche (Tumacho) and his partner Caitlin Zoz, respectively. Episode three, which will premiere next week, features costume designer Mel Ng (King Philip's Head..., The Woman's Party). The series is directed by Kate Hopkins and Kate Eminger and edited by Shilpa Kunnappillil, with videography by Marcus Middleton.

The series can be watched on Clubbed Thumb's YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/ClubbedThumbNewYork/videos. These videos are the first from CT/TV - an initiative to commission short digital work from a variety of Clubbed Thumb artists. More projects will be announced in the coming months.

Beginning this week, Clubbed Thumb will present the sixth annual Winterworks, featuring short projects from the 2020/2021 Directing Fellows. These projects will be presented in various formats, both in-person and virtually. The 2021 Directing Fellows are Leonie Bell, Nana Dakin, Michaela Escarcega, Estefanía Fadul, Rachel Gita Karp, Arpita Mukherjee, Keenan Tyler Oliphant and Joan Sergay. Full details of of their work, all of which is free to attend or view can be found online here: https://www.clubbedthumb.org/winterworks2021/.

The Winterworks line-up includes:

Temporary Occupant

In Person at the Connelly Theater, Space Extremely Limited

January 21-23, 2021

Directed by Rachel Gita Karp

Produced by Djuna Knight

Created with Frank Oliva (set designer), Mextly Couzin (lighting designer), Kate Eberstadt (composer), Isaiah Howell (sound designer) and Jacob Russell (stage manager)

A personal inauguration

following the presidential one

Temporary Occupant will take place at the Connelly Theater in the East Village for one audience member at a time. Space is extremely limited and must be reserved in advance HERE. For more information about the experience and COVID safety, click HERE.

ROOST

Pre-recorded Video

February 2021

Created by Max Abner, Corey Umlauf, Ashley Chang and Joan Sergay

Directed by Joan Sergay

Writer & composer Max Abner

Design & videography by Corey Umlauf

Dramaturg & producer Ashley Chang

An animal, an owl, and a tree hollow.

Honey, I'm Home! Or Dinner Theater for the Amorous & Wretched

Live-streamed, Ticketed

February 4-6, 2021

Tickets available on January 25th

Prepared and served by Leonie Bell

With Maria Camia, Rawya El Chab, Sarah Finn & Mariel Sanchez

Dinner

was never so

Fraught (!)

Guts

spilled over into the

red (wine or

perhaps it was

love)

One might even call it

Drama

Yes

A Revival of

Dinner

P.S. Martinis & spite welcome

Kyk Hoe Skyn die Son [Look at How the Sun Shines]

Live streamed, Ticketed

February 5-7, 2021

Tickets available on January 25th

Created by Keenan Tyler Oliphant, James Edward Becton, Erin Earle Fleming, David Glover, Nazareth Hassan, Mahayla Lawrence, Dion Lamar Mills, Sami Pyne and Vuyo Sotashe

I look in your eyes through multiple screens and the distance between us feels so vast-Do you remember me? Can I reach out to you through words on a page? Can our spirits commune as you move towards the ancestors?

I'll sit. For 20 minutes. And write. To You. To the Spirit of You. And we will try. Try.

Michaela & You: an indefinite draft and exquisite corpse

Pre-recorded Video

Mid-February 2021

Directed by Michaela Escarcega

Creative producer: Sohrob Keynejad

Devisor: Eliana Theologides-Rodriguez

On a road trip from her California childhood home to her current New York home, Michaela encounters strangers representing the pivotal people and places that have shaped her worldview and self-view from childhood to now. A cross-country identity crisis, Michaela & You builds an exquisite corpse from the "American people" who make a portrait of Michaela, and You.

Untitled Theatrical Tour of Williamsburg

In person, Space Extremely Limited, Ticketed

Late February 2021

Directed by Estefanía Fadul

Produced by Joanna Pisano

Get to know your neighbors during a theatrical journey through Williamsburg, Brooklyn! This outdoor site-specific piece will immerse audiences in the magic of the neighborhood and celebrate the power of community.



Space at each performance is extremely limited and residents of Williamsburg will be prioritized. Tickets will be available in early February.

Climate Meditation

Audio Experience, Space Extremely Limited, RSVP Required

Late February 2021

Directed by Nana Dakin

Created with Lanxing Fu and Jeremy Pickard of Superhero Clubhouse, Nehemiah Luckett, Orion S. Johnstone, Lexy Ho-Tai

An audio experience inviting personal reflection on interdependence and the climate crisis through a gentle, sense-based journey. Audiences will receive a hand-illustrated card in the mail to guide their experience, which they can choose to have in the way that suits them best - at home, on a walk outside; with others, or alone.



A Portal

Audio Experience, Online Release

Available for download beginning February 26, 2021

Directed by Arpita Mukherjee

Composed by Aya Aziz

Inspired by author Arundhati Roy's seminal essay on the 2020 pandemic, "A Portal" is a musical podcast, inspired by the dreams for a new New York City by the people who continue to fight for it. Featuring original compositions, this musical is forged from the gateway between loss and learning, rupture and healing, the past and the future, and features the voices of a city re-making itself.