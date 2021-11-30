Climate Change Takes Center Stage In New Concept Recording SCARLET

A concept recording of SCARLET, a new musical written by award-winning composer and lyricist team Richard Lindenfelzer (he/him) and Jess Newman (he/him), featuring Dear Evan Hansen's Maggie McKenna (they/them), will be released on December 26th 2021.

SCARLET is an original post-apocalyptic science fiction parable for climate change and the importance of climate action. The new baroque-pop musical is the story of one woman's pursuit to discover the truth in a future dystopian world that hasn't seen the sun in over 400 years, and is beginning to doubt its existence entirely.

The forthcoming EP also features prominent Australian performers, Jayme-Lee Hanekom (she/her) (Frozen, The Book of Mormon), and Blake Appelqvist (they/them) (Frozen, Kinky Boots), with music production by Helpmann Award winner Isaac Hayward (he/him) (King Kong Broadway, Muriel's Wedding). The ensemble includes Alessandra Merlo (she/her), Sam Richardson (he/him), Melanie Bird (she/her), Sheridan Adams (she/her), and Liam Wigney (he/him).

The full-length musical is currently being workshopped at Hope New Works in Melbourne, Australia. Between writers Lindenfelzer and Newman, their work has been performed at Radio City Music Hall, Playwrights Horizons, Manhattan Rep.Theatre, and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image. This is their second major musical collaboration, and they are thrilled to see SCARLET take its next step toward the stage.

Maggie McKenna originated the role of 'Muriel' in Global Creatures' Muriel's Wedding The Musical, and went on to lead as 'Fanny Brice' in Funny Girl in Concert at the Sydney Opera House alongside Australian theatre's most esteemed performers. Maggie made their US debut as 'Zoe Murphy' in the first National Tour of Dear Evan Hansen, and most recently appeared as 'Medium Alison Bechdel' in the Australian premiere of Fun Home. Coinciding with the release of SCARLET, McKenna will star as 'Jo' in the Australian production of Jagged Little Pill, opening this December. Jayme-Lee Hanekom and Blake Appelqvist can currently be seen in the Australian tour of Disney's Frozen, as 'Bulda' and 'Oaken' respectively. Alessandra Merlo can be seen in NBC's La Brea, and Liam Wigney can be seen in the Australian production of Girl form the North Country from January 2022.

The concept EP is produced by Dean Gild (he/him) for DHB Theatrical. DHB Theatrical most recently produced the New York International Film Award winning Best Musical, SUDDENLY: A Short New Musical. Ahead of the recording's debut, be sure to follow @scarletmusical on instagram, and @scarletmusical_ on twitter for upcoming sneak peeks and the latest information.