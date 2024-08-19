Circle Theater Festival To Premiere At The Flea Theater This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circle Theater Festival is inviting you to see theater in a new light. Spanning six weekends from September through November 2024, Circle Festival is a bold reminder that great theater doesn't require elaborate sets or extravagant costumes; just a powerful story and the courage to tell it.

European fringe influence and off-Broadway experimentation create hybrid theater at its most elemental. Contemporary themes and uncensored voices, artistic adaptation and gripping dramas, dark comedies, and psychological thrillers invite you to experience the power of authentic storytelling. Each weekend showcases a diverse lineup of theatrical talent, from emerging artists such as A3's Scarlett Strasberg to seasoned professionals like lifetime members of The Actors Studio Suzanne DiDonna and Kirsten Russell.

Join us as we bring a new wave of theatrical energy to Downtown New York!

Performance Details

Event Dates: September 7th & 21st | October 5th, 12th & 26th | November 2nd

Each weekend will stage ten performances, giving visitors the chance to come back, explore, and immerse themselves in different productions.

Venue: The Flea Theater, 20 Thomas Street, NY, NY, 10007

Tickets: https://linktr.ee/circlefestival

