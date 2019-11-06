Christine Evangelista, Janie Brookshire and More Announced In MSTRIAL Cast At New World Stages

The NY debut of MsTRIAL announces its cast starring Christine Evangelista (TV's "The Arrangement," "The Walking Dead," Film: Bleed For This) with Janie Brookshire (Broadway's The Philanthropist. TV's "Blue Bloods"), Dep Kirkland (TV's " Twin Peaks," "Law & Order"), Alan Trinca (NY: Friends The Musical Parody. Regional: A Clockwork Orange), Gayle Samuels (Broadway's Children of a Leser God, Sunset Boulevard) with understudies Bill Coyne (NY: L'il Abner) and Jeannine Kaspar (TV: "The Loudest Voice," "Law & Order: SVU").

MsTRIAL, written by Dep Kirkland and directed by Rick Andosca, will begin performances on Thursday, November 14 and will celebrate its opening on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). Tickets are $49- $89 and can be purchased by visiting Telecharge.com or by calling (212) 239-6200.

Internationally renowned trial lawyer John Paris plays to win, both in and out of court. For Karen Lukoff, John's young attractive associate, losing has never been an option either. Together, they are a litigation juggernaut. After a major victory, the firm celebrates the win as hard as they fought for it. In the drunken morning hours, left alone, John and Karen collide in a high-octane moment that will cause everyone-including the audience-to question what they know about desire, consent, winning, and losing.

Creative team includes: Set Design by Bill Clarke (Broadway's A Walk In The Woods, Abby's Song), Costume Design by Mimi Maxmen (Broadway's Uncle Vanya. Film: Perestroika), Lighting Design by Mitchell Fenton (Broadway's Swing!. New York: Little Miss Sunshine). Judy Henderson (Casting), Erin Cass (Production Stage Manager) and Perry Street Theatricals (General Manager) MsTRIAL is produced by Maija Anttila.

"When I first read this play, it really affected me as a professional woman in a male-dominated world. Despite being written over 17 years ago, these topics of power and seduction, in the workplace, are still very topical. I am excited to have people see Dep's powerful and thought-provoking play and start a conversation." MsTRIAL Producer, Maija Anttila





