Chris Thompson's TWO FORESKINS WALK INTO A BAR to Premiere at 2023 Queerly Festival This Summer

FRIGID New York will present the World Premiere of Chris Thompson's Two Foreskins Walk Into a Bar as part of the 2023 Queerly Festival. Performances will take place on Thursday, June 15th at 7pm and Saturday, July 1st at 3pm at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) and online via livestream. Tickets ($25; $20 streaming) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Based on his hit podcast of the same name, and following sell out 'work in progress' sets at Club Cumming, Chris will perform the full length version of this laugh-out-loud and unflinching one man play, which has already been snapped up by TV execs.

With his 10-year relationship at an end and his career going down the toilet, loser British playwright Chris Thompson heads to New York City where he embarks on a journey of sexual liberation and self discovery. But as he searches for connection, he faces up to the harsh realities of city life and the limitations of his own desires. An unflinching and hilarious account of starting your life again when you're a bottom who has hit rock bottom.

Chris Thompson said: "It's an honor to be opening this year's festival and to be performing amongst such talented and exciting fellow artists, particularly from the trans community. I can't wait to entertain our audiences at The Kraine Theater and I'm looking forward to comparing New York war stories in the bar with them afterwards."

Chris Thompson is an award winning playwright and screenwriter. In the UK his work has been performed at The National Theatre,The Royal Court and the Bush Theatre. His play 'Carthage' garnered several high profile UK Theatre awards including the Pearson Playwriting Award and played to rave reviews including Time Out Critics Choice. His gay surrogacy drama, Of Kith and Kin was described as "'a triumph" and "the best British gay play since My Night with Reg." (Whatsonstage). His LGBTQ+ play for youth and teens, Dungeness, has had over 100 joyful productions and counting. He has several film and TV projects in the pipeline in the UK and USA, not least just closing the deal on the TV adaptation of Two Foreskins Walk Into a Bar. More on Chris at www.christhompsonwriter.com @TwoForesksins

Founded in 2014, Queerly Festival is FRIGID New York's annual celebration of LGBTQA+ artists. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer teams and artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Our goal is to provide a space for queer artists who've rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories their way, as well as to provide a space for queer celebration, pride, and strength.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc