Cherry Lane Theatre Back on the Market After Previous Deal Fell Through

The Cherry Lane Theatre, in New York City's Greenwich Village, is back on the market after a previous deal fell through, Bloomberg reports.

BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year that the Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation purchased the theatre, which is located a few blocks from the company's longtime home on Christopher Street, for $11 million.

The site, which includes two theaters and eight residential apartments at 38-42 Commerce St., is now being listed for $12.95 million.

Angelina Fiordellisi purchased Cherry Lane Theatre in 1996 and oversaw a $3 million renovation of its 179-seat Mainstage and converted a former storage space into the 60-seat Studio Theatre, along with having modernized the lobby and public spaces. With its comfort and understated elegance, Cherry Lane has become widely-known, rightfully, as the Jewel of Off-Broadway.

Under Ms. Fiordellisi's leadership, Cherry Lane has served a wide variety of artistic interests in its Mainstage productions and with its award-winning Mentor Project, which for 20 years has paired emerging writers with established playwrights in the development, rehearsal and fully-staged production of their work.

Writers who have been mentored at Cherry Lane include Katori Hall, Sheila Callaghan, Rajiv Joseph, Anne Washburn, Jocelyn Bioh, Nathan Yungerberg, Ren Dara Santiago, Jiehae Park and Antoinette Nwandu, whose play PASS OVER, soon to open on Broadway, was produced by Mentor Project in 2016. Mentors have included Lynn Nottage, Taylor Mac, Craig Lucas, Lucy Thurber, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Kwame Kwei Armah and Diana Oh.