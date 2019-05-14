Centre Stage Announces ELVIS: MY WAY Starring Brandon Bennett

May. 14, 2019  

Centre Stage Announces ELVIS: MY WAY Starring Brandon Bennett

Emery Entertainment presents Elvis My Way starring Brandon Bennett, who appeared in Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet, October 14-16, 2019, at Centre Stage!

The electrifying Brandon Bennett (Chicago: Million Dollar Quartet) does the impossible, delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful, and right on time. With his pure-bred southern charm, powerful voice, and scandalous moves Bennett was named the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. His must-see show traverses Elvis' career: from the Rock n' Roll nativity of the 50s, to the iconic comeback television concert of the 60s, to the legendary lounge acts of the 70s. All-time great hits include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Suspicious Minds," and many more.

Highly acclaimed Elvis tribute artist Brandon Bennett starred as Elvis Presley in Chicago's long-running hit musical Million Dollar Quartet. Previously, he starred in the Montreal company of The Elvis Story. Bennett also headlines his powerful act in festivals, cruises, commercials, and casinos around the world. His television appearances include The Late Show with David Letterman and The Rosie O'Donnell Show. A native son of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Brandon's southern roots, God-given talent, and natural resemblance to The King of Rock 'n Roll allow him to uniquely evoke the unmistakable essence of Elvis's charm onstage. He has been honored to sing alongside music legends such as The Jordanaires, DJ Fontana, and The Sweet Inspirations, as well as open for Diamond Rio, Ronnie Millsap, and Chuck Berry. Brandon's uncanny performances have earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" title bestowed by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland.

Tickets are priced at $42 and $35 and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.



Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • The 5th Annual New York Indie Theatre One-minute Play Festival Comes To New Ohio Theatre
  • Occupy Verona Presents HENRY V: OCCUPY HARRY
  • Mark Brokaw, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, And Timothy Allen McDonald, Discuss Producing Theatre For An Ageless Audience
  • Photo Flash: Ensemble Studio Theatre Celebrates Its 50th Birthday
  • Jocelyn Bioh Named MCC's Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence
  • Vineyard Theatre Announces Initial Productions for 2019/2020 Season

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup