Centre Stage Announces ELVIS: MY WAY Starring Brandon Bennett

Emery Entertainment presents Elvis My Way starring Brandon Bennett, who appeared in Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet, October 14-16, 2019, at Centre Stage!

The electrifying Brandon Bennett (Chicago: Million Dollar Quartet) does the impossible, delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful, and right on time. With his pure-bred southern charm, powerful voice, and scandalous moves Bennett was named the "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. His must-see show traverses Elvis' career: from the Rock n' Roll nativity of the 50s, to the iconic comeback television concert of the 60s, to the legendary lounge acts of the 70s. All-time great hits include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "Suspicious Minds," and many more.

Highly acclaimed Elvis tribute artist Brandon Bennett starred as Elvis Presley in Chicago's long-running hit musical Million Dollar Quartet. Previously, he starred in the Montreal company of The Elvis Story. Bennett also headlines his powerful act in festivals, cruises, commercials, and casinos around the world. His television appearances include The Late Show with David Letterman and The Rosie O'Donnell Show. A native son of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, Brandon's southern roots, God-given talent, and natural resemblance to The King of Rock 'n Roll allow him to uniquely evoke the unmistakable essence of Elvis's charm onstage. He has been honored to sing alongside music legends such as The Jordanaires, DJ Fontana, and The Sweet Inspirations, as well as open for Diamond Rio, Ronnie Millsap, and Chuck Berry. Brandon's uncanny performances have earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" title bestowed by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland.

Tickets are priced at $42 and $35 and all seats are reserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at (864) 233-6733 on Tuesdays - Fridays from 2-6 p.m, in person at the Centre Stage Box Office, or online at www.centrestage.org. Handling fees will be applied to all purchases.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You