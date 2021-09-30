Celeste Castillo, Daniel Quadrino & More to Star in Staged Readings of ALICE'S WONDERLAND: A NEW MUSICAL

Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab today announced upcoming staged readings of "Alice's Wonderland: A New Musical," a musical adventure with book, music and lyrics by J. Quinton Johnson and Julia Riew. Based on a treatment of the Lewis Carroll story by David Coffman and Linda Chichester, the readings (by invitation only) will take place at the new Amas Studio (630 Ninth Avenue - Suite 1205) on Monday, October 11th at 3:00pm and 6:00pm and Tuesday, October 12th at 3:00pm. Seating is limited. For more information please email amas@amasmusical.orgor visit www.amasmusical.org.

Brilliant teen-coder Alice dreams of changing the world with her new video game, Wonderland. When Rabbit suddenly emerges from the screen and offers her an escape from reality, Alice takes the leap - and lands in her own virtual world. To win the game, she must level up until she can confront the Queen of Hearts and save Wonderland from the clutches of oppression.

Directed by Stephanie Klemons with Music Direction by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, the cast features Celeste Castillo (In The Heights - OK) , Jonathan Grice (Big River - NC), Alina Fontanilla (Spring Awakening in Concert - 54Below), Matthew Kennedy (Bring it On), Ashley LaLonde (The Black Clown - Lincoln Center), and Daniel Quadrino (Wicked, Newsies - Bway). The stage manager is Monique Bernier.

"Having had such a wonderful experience with our virtual production of Hip Hop Cinderella produced during the height of the pandemic, we are looking forward to being back - live and in person - with this new treatment of another classic children's tale," shares Donna Trinkoff, Amas' Artistic Producer. "The development process of new musical works is always exciting."

These presentations are part of the ongoing Amas Musical Theatre Lab, a development series for writers, lyricists and composers to mount public readings of their new musicals. The Lab is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, and by Actor's Equity Association Foundation, BMI Foundation, Butler Tibbets LLC, Nancy Friday Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Marta Heflin Foundation, Lambs Foundation, Lenox Hill Hospital, Lucille Lortel Foundation, and through the support of many individuals.