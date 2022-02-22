Casting Announced for Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre World Premiere of GONG LUM'S LEGACY

Woodie King Jr.'s New Federal Theatre (2021 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre) in association with The Peccadillo Theater Company will present the World Premiere of Gong Lum's Legacy by Charles L. White (2021 Diverse Voices Playwriting Initiative winner; semifinalist in the 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award Competition), directed by Elizabeth Van Dyke (The Talk at EST; Great Men of Gospel at NFT) with Associate Director Dan Wackerman (Artistic Director of the Obie, Lucille Lortel, and Drama Desk Award-winning Peccadillo Theater Company), March 24-April 24 at Theatre @ St. Clements (423 West 46th Street New York, NY 10036).

Gong Lum's Legacy takes place in 1925 in the Mississippi Delta. Set against the backdrop of the Jim Crow South, we witness the unexpected romance that blooms between Joe Ting (played by Hansel Tan), a Chinese Immigrant and Lucy Sims (played by DeShawn White), a Black school teacher.

The cast will feature Anthony Goss* (Sankofa with Tribeca Performing Arts; NAACP Image Award for African America with Netflix), Alinca Hamilton* (Julius Cesar with Classic Stage Company; Someone Dies at the End at Edinburgh Fringe Festival), Hansel Tan* (Ping Pong at The Public; No-No Boy with Pan Asian Rep), DeShawn White* (The Girls of Summer at Actors Temple Theatre; Motherless Brooklyn with Edward Norton), Henry Yuk* (Yellow Fever with Pan Asian Rep; No Foreigners Beyond This Point with Ma-Yi Theatre Company). The creative team will include Set Design by Chris Cumberbatch (AUDELCO award for Set Design; Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design at the 2017 National Black Theatre Festival), Lighting Design by Victor En Yu Tan, Costume Design by Ali Turns (AUDELCO Award-winner), Sound Design by David Wright (nine-time AUDELCO Award-winner for Excellence in Sound Design), and Properties Design by Marlon Campbell with Stage Manager Bayo, and Assistant Stage Manager Chrystal Campbell. Casting was by Lawrence Evans Casting.

*Actor appears courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Performances will be on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30pm, Friday March 25 at 7:30pm, Saturday, March 26 at 7:30pm, Sunday, March 27 at 3pm, Thursday, March 31 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 1 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 2 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 3 at 3pm, Thursday, April 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 8 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 9 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 10 at 3pm, Thursday, April 14 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 15 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 17 at 3pm, Thursday, April 21 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 22 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 23 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, April 24 at 3pm. Tickets ($39; $20 students/seniors) are available for advance purchase at www.instantseats.com/events/NewFederal. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination and ID, and to remain masked while in the theater.