Casting Announced For DOPPELGANGER Presented In Rave Theater Festival

Casting has been announced for the upcoming premiere of Doppelgänger, a new work written and directed by Craig Donnelly. Davis Polston will take on the roles of Max Henderson, the VideoSpace star whose death creates the plot of the show, as well as Samuel Greene, Max's doppelgänger. Rounding out the cast are Ed Bergtold (Max's agent Vince Powers), Vienna Kaylan (Max's sister Abby Henderson) and Stephen Gleason (VideoSpace CEO Roy Harding).

Doppelgänger is being presented in the Rave Theatre Festival at The Clemente Center in the Teatro La Tea. Performance Dates: August 18th (4:30pm), August 20th (7pm), August 22nd (7pm), August 24th (7pm), August 25th (4:15pm).

VideoSpace, the leading video content platform, loses its biggest star, Max Henderson, who dies suddenly in a prank gone wrong. Max's agent gets a brilliant idea to replace him; track down his doppelgänger and convince him to simply take over for Max. He enlists the help of VideoSpace's CEO as well as Max's sister to track down Sam Greene, whose been living a typical college life up until now. Ultimately, Sam must choose whether to leave his normal life behind and join the impossible stakes world of the social media elite.

Producer Ken Davenport launches the inaugural Rave Theatre Festival August 9, offering over 20 emerging artists the chance to have their work seen by a wider audience.

Included in this year's roster of 20 productions are a female-driven musical set in the Viking era; a spoof of Moby Dick; a tap showcase by an all-female Australian troupe; and international musicals from South Africa and Ireland.

All performances will be held at Clemente Soto Veléz Cultural and Educational Center in the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

For a schedule and further information, visit RaveTheaterFestival.com.





