Cast Set for FUREVER HOME THE MUSICAL at the Players Theatre

Literally Alive Productions has revealed the cast for the upcoming production of Furever Home the Musical. The original musical by Brenda Bell and Michael Sgouros is running Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Oct 10 - Nov 5, 2024.

The boisterous, heart-felt musical tells the "tail" of five stray dogs waiting to be adopted at a NYC animal shelter. Avery Ilardi stars as Bravo, a young pup and newest resident of the shelter who is navigating just what it means to be adopted. He meets fellow dogs Daphne Louise (Eric Fletcher), Tex (Austin Blake Sasser) Fifi (Patricia M. Lawrence) and Whoops (Brenda Bell).

With an all-original book by Brenda Bell and live music composed and performed by Michael Sgouros and a live Trio, along with plenty of dancing and singing by the cast, audiences get a dog's eye view of the world, with all the joy and longing that come from the unconditional love of dogs for their human families.

Furever Home the Musical draws inspiration from real dogs who have been a part of Brenda Bell's family - each adopted from a shelter. This is the show's Off-Broadway debut, after having been workshopped Off-Off-Broadway upstairs at The Players Theatre back in 2022.

The creative team includes Brenda Bell (Artistic Director), Michael Sgouros (Composer), Shino Frances (Director/Choreographer), Eric Fletcher (Vocal Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer). Stage management members are Nicholas Thomas (Production Stage Manager) and Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager).

Bring the whole family to this heart- tugging, funny bone-plucking musical Off-Broadway. You're guaranteed to leave shouting "Oh Joy!".

Furever Home the Musical runs Oct 05 - Nov 10, 2024, Saturdays 3pm and Sundays 11am. Additional performances are on Sat Nov 9 at 7p and Sun Nov 10 at 2p. Sunday, Nov 10 at 11am is a sensory-friendly show. The show runs Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

A portion of all ticket sales will go to a selection of NYC shelters and dog runs, with each performance's donations going to a specified organization. Shelters/dog runs can apply for fundraising here.

Tickets are available at www.LiterallyAlive.com

