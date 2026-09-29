Cast Set for FANTASMA Make World Premiere at Primary Stages
The cast will feature Zabryna Guevara, Alma Martinez, Camila Moreno, Elizabeth Ramos, Nancy Rodriguez, Adriana Sevan.
PRIMARY STAGES has revealed the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of Fantasma by Benjamin Benne and directed by Laurie Woolery, presented by Primary Stages and Lucille Lortel Theatre in association with Jan McAdoo. Fantasma will begin previews in 59E59 Theaters' Theater A on November 7, 2026, with opening night set for November 22, for a limited run through December 20, 2026. Primary Stages is the Resident Off Broadway Theater company at 59E59 Theaters.
The cast of Fantasma will include Zabryna Guevara (Public Charge), Alma Martinez (In the Summer House), Camila Moreno (“Naomi”), Elizabeth Ramos (On the Evolutionary Function of Shame), Nancy Rodriguez (The Great Society), and Adriana Sevan (Namaslay).
Fantasma will feature scenic design by Efren Delgadillo Jr. (Much Ado About Nothing); costume design by Haydee Zelideth (CALF SCRAMBLE); lighting design by Mextly Couzin (Waiting for Lefty); original music and sound design by Daniela Hart, Noel Nichols, Bailey Trierweiler & UptownWorks (Grandoliquent); and props supervision by Thomas Jenkeleit (Cat Cohen: Broad Strokes). Janelle Caso (King Lear) is the Production Stage Manager, and Emma Battle (The Bone Wars) is the Assistant Stage Manager. Antonia Cruz-Kent (Sea and Sky) is the Assistant Director. Casting is by The Telsey Office – Karyn Casl, CSA; Charlie Hano, CSA; Stephanie Castillo.
On Christmas Eve, three generations of women gather in Rosie's newly renovated kitchen to make chuchitos – a traditional Guatemalan recipe passed down by heart, touch, and intuition. While her granddaughters attempt to document the dish step-by-step, they discover that what's being preserved isn't just food, and that recording and remembering are entirely different things. Spanning nearly two decades, Fantasma is a bittersweet exploration of what we keep, what we lose, and the impossibility of ever capturing it exactly right.
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