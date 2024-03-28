Cast Set for DO RE MI at J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has revealed the cast for its revival of the hit 1960 musical Do Re Mi.

The show will star Ian Lowe (The Cradle Will Rock) and Rebecca Spigelman (Woman of the Year) as Hubie and Kay Cramm, with Caitlin Belcik (How The Grinch Stole Christmas) and Tyler Okunski (Jersey Boys) as Tilda and Wheeler. The show will feature Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me Kate) as Fatso, John Leone (Jersey Boys) as Skin, and Richard Rowan (Sugar) as Brains. The ensemble will be rounded out by Caleb Funk (How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Mallory Nolting (Radio City Music Hall), and Kaylee Verble (42nd Street).

“We are excited, in this cast, to welcome back several J2 Spotlight alumni, and introduce others that are new to our company”, said Jim Jimirro. “And Rob’s penchant for finding new and promising talent continues unabated with this lineup.”

Do Re Mi will be directed by Ovation Award-winning director Robert W. Schneider with musical direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Andrew Winans.

The set design will be by Matthew Imhoff, costume design by Emily Geldermann, associate direction by Mike Meaney, and dramaturgy by Frederick Miller. Casting is by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting. Ben Hawkins will serve as stage manager, Maria Papadopolous as assistant stage manager, and Joey Paradise as production stage manager.

Do Re Mi will run April 19th through the 28th and features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and a book by Garson Kanin. Do Re Mi is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Do Re Mi is an Equity Approved Showcase.

The Best-Entertainment-Value-In-Town Subscription Package, which includes both mainstage shows and both cabarets, will be offered to the public at a double-discounted rate, and is currently on sale.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.j2spotlightnyc.com

For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

CAITLIN BELCIK

(Tilda) is a NYC-based actor/choreographer and is thrilled to be returning to J2 Spotlight – this time ON the stage! Favorite performance credits include Broadway: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Annie Who, OBC). Regional: White Christmas (u/s Betty, Bucks County Playhouse), Hairspray(Brenda, MTWichita), Freaky Friday (Gretchen, Lyric Theatre of OK), Patience (NYGASP). Favorite Choreography credits include J2 Spotlight: Seesaw (BWW nom Best Original Choreography), The Baker’s Wife, Sugar (BWW nom). Regional: Parade (dir. Hunter Foster), A Little Night Music (dir. Hunter Foster), And the World Goes ‘Round (Dir/Chor. Deidre Goodwin). Proud PSU and OCU grad! @cebelcik

CALEB FUNK

(Character Man) is thrilled to be returning to the J2 Spotlight family. He was last seen with J2 as the male swing in The Baker's Wife. Caleb is currently performing down the street as Cosmo Kramer in Singfeld. Recent credits include: How The Grinch Stole Christmas: National Tour (Grinch), The Addams Family: Forestburgh Playhouse (Lurch), and Disney Cruise Line. When Caleb is not on the stage, he is a Licensed Real Estate Agent with Bond New York, let him know if you are looking for a home! Sending all the love to the Hell's Kitchen Agency and his Mom! @funkc1

ERIC MICHAEL GILLETT

(Fatso) (he/him) was the Ringmaster of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey for over a decade. Broadway: Kiss Me, Kate (1999 revival), The Frogs and Sweet Smell of Success. Besides regional credits across the country, he has appeared with NYCO in Cinderella, Pirates of Penzance and Candide, and with NYCB (Seven Deadly Sins). Television: “Mr and Mrs Smith,” “Wu Tang,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Mysteries of Laura,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “The Blacklist,” “Daredevil,” “Quantico.” Awards: 6 MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) Awards, the Mabel Mercer Foundation’s Dick Gallagher Award and the American Songbook Association’s Darrell Henline Award. ericmichaelgillett.com

JOHN LEONE

(Skin) is thrilled to return to the J2 Spotlight Theater Company after having had a wonderful time last season as Sam Craig in Woman of the Year. Broadway and tours: starring roles in Jersey Boys, Titanic, Les Misérables, and Grease. Other Off-Broadway credits include Avenue X at Playwrights Horizons, Allegory of Painting at the Cherry Lane, and Snake Bit at Ensemble Studio. On television, John has played an assortment of Italian American doctors, lawyers, and thugs on various and sundry soaps, Law and Orders, and most recently on “The Blacklist.” He appeared opposite Oscar Isaac in the HBO miniseries “Show Me A Hero.” Just completed: feature film The Bird and the Bee with Alicia Silverstone. Greatest accomplishment: happy and thriving sons Jack and Evan. For Laura. JohnLeone.net

IAN LOWE:

NY: Cradle Will Rock (Classic Stage), Murder for Two (New World Stages), Nikolai & the Others (Lincoln Center Theatre), Day Before Spring (York), among others. Many regional theaters including Old Globe, Geva, Hangar, Bay Street, George Street, Capital Rep, Houston TUTS, Dorset Theatre Festival, Adirondack Theatre Festival, Bucks County, etc. On TV, you may recognize him from his star turn as Guy who gets yelled at by Logan on “Succession” plus several other unforgettable 1-5 line roles on TV shows, films, and commercials. Proud member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA; graduate of Yale College. For my 2-year old Sadie who still thinks I’m funny and for Rachel, the Kay to my Hubie. www.theianlowe.com

MALLORY NOLTING

(Ensemble) is ecstatic to be making her J2 Spotlight debut! Credits include: Christmas Spectacular (Radio City Rockette). National Tours: 42nd Street, Bandstand. Regional: Holiday Inn (Papermill Playhouse), West Side Story (CSTC), Anything Goes (CSTC), Swing! the Musical (Norwegian Cruise Line), Anything Goes (Westchester Broadway Theatre), Singin’ in the Rain (Theatre by the Sea). MMC graduate. IG: @mallory_dana_

TYLER OKUNSKI

(Wheeler)- Tyler is a New York based actor and creative who is thrilled to bring Do Re Mi back to the stage with J2 Spotlight. Other regional credits include Jersey Boys, (Cape Playhouse, Casa Manana) Fiddler on the Roof (Lyric Opera of Chicago), and West Side Story (Argyle Theatre). BFA from Elon University. Much gratitude to David, Alex, Amanda, Mikey, and Mom & Dad, none of this is possible without you all. @tylerokunski, tylerokunski.com

RICHARD ROWAN

(Brains Berman) J2 Spotlight: Sugar (Osgood). National Tour: Seussical the Musical with Cathy Rigby (General Genghis Kahn Schmitz). Regional/NY: She Loves Me (Head Waiter), The School for Lies (Oronte), A Christmas Carol (Marley), Sister Act (Monsignor O'Hara), Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere), A Little Night Music (Fredrik), The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Panch), Crazy for You (Eugene), Urinetown (McQueen), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Pharaoh), A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Miles), The Pirates of Penzance (Pirate King), Godspell (Judas/John), Kiss Me Kate (First Gangster), Forever Plaid (Smudge). TV: HBO's "Boardwalk Empire.”

REBECCA SPIGELMAN

(Kay) Rebecca is overjoyed to return to J2 Spotlight this season! Past credits include: Woman of the Year (J2 Spotlight), Summer Theatre of New Canaan, Arizona Theatre Company, TWUSA, 54 Below, NYMF. Boundless love and thanks to Mom and dad, Travis, Steve, Laura, Karl, Josh and Sarah, Rob, Monte. Forever for Gabi, Matthew, and Audrey.

KAYLEE VERBLE

(Ensemble) Kaylee Verble is thrilled to make her J2 Spotlight debut! Favorite Credits: Peggy Sawyer in 42ND STREET (MITTY Award), Brooke Ashton in NOISES OFF! (BWW Award), Ruby in DAMES AT SEA, Sue Ellen/Dance Captain in HONKY TONK ANGELS (BWW Award), Babette in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Beverly in CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES (BWW Award), Zelda (Lina Lamont u/s) in SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SPAMALOT, PIRATES OF PENZANCE, PIPPIN, ELF, HAIRSPRAY, and Disney Cruise Line (Dance Captain). BM, NYU. Many thanks to Rob, Miles, and Andrew! Endless love to my amazing family! kayleeverble.com @kayleeverble