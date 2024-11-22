Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Be Bold! Productions has revealed cast for the 16th anniversary season for A Christmas Carol the Musical opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre Dec 1.

Veteran Christmas Carolers and joyful new faces alike will be gracing the stage for the holiday season

Introducing patrons to Scrooge's Victorian England at the show's opening are a group of merry carolers (Shea Coughlin, Celeste Vandermillen, Maximillian Johnsson, Sara Horiuchi, Alex Russ). Joining them onstage are a Solicitor (Sue-Ellen Mandell) and a Paper Boy /Caroler (Avery Ilardi), inviting audiences to settle in for a merry ride!

Reprising his role for the 14th year, Eric Fletcher appears as grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge, who is grumbling his way through life until he is intercepted by four spirits: Jacob Marley (Michael DeRosa), Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Woodbridge), Ghost of Christmas Present (Brenda Bell), and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Courtney Hansen).

On a mission of mercy, Scrooge is taken on a sojourn to his distant past, filled with sweet memories and regrets alike. He sees his sister Fan and his true love Belle (Celeste Vandermillen), Mr. Fezziwig (Thomas Ovitt), Mrs. Fezziwig (Courtney Hansen), and glimpses himself as both a young boy (Avery Ilardi) and a young man (Alex Russ). He then travels to the present, seeing his nephew Fred (Austin Blake Sasser), Fred's wife Franny (Andrea Woodbridge), and all the Cratchit family members including Mrs. Cratchit (Lexie Showalter), Bob Cratchit (Thomas Ovitt), Patricia Cratchit (Sara Horiuchi), and Tiny Tim (Rosie Ilardi, Giulia Ilardi, Nicholas David Crocco, Owen Corrigan) as well as other Cratchit children (Chris Burke, Clara Burke, Ella Anderson, Sadie Lewinter) and Poor Nora (Courtney Hansen). He also encounters Want and Ignorance (Avery Ilardi and Sara Horiuchi), who open his eyes to what it means to care about others.

Scrooge then visits the possible future and faces the dreadful reality of where he will end up if he does not change his ways. Londoners who are struggling for survival, Agy (Brenda Bell), Diggs (Austin Blake Sasser), and Midge (Shea Coughlin) pilfer Scrooge's belongings and rejoice in his death, joined by John (Maximilian Johnsson) and Mrs. Holly, who delight in Scrooge getting what he deserved.

Renewed by these experiences, Scrooge embraces his new outlook on life and begins by generously rewarding a child who runs an errand for him (Avery Ilardi) and reconciling with his neighbors.

Don't miss this classic tale the New York Times has said "completely captures Dickens' vision."

