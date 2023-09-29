Cast Set For York Theatre Company's WHEN WE GET THERE

The York Theatre Company has announced the cast and creative team for its New2NY presentation of When We Get There, a new musical with book by Robert P. Young III and Richard Lasser and music and lyrics by Charlie Barnett, the final offering of the Fall 2023 Musicals in Mufti series. Performances begin Saturday afternoon, October 7, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 15, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, October 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean's (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, to the right of St. Jean's.)

The cast features Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island), Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton), Cal Mitchell (York's The Lieutenant), Julius Thomas III (Hamilton), Michael D. Turner (Come From Away at La Jolla Playhouse), and Lori Wilner (York's Bar Mitzvah Boy).

When We Get There is directed by Janeece Freeman Cark, with music direction by Dionne McClain-Freeney. The production team includes Lighting Designer Garett Pembrook, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Stage Manager Tyler Danhaus, Assistant Stage Manager Kayla Krumrei, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

“Our first New2NY in six years is worth taking note of,” said Jim Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. “When We Get There is a powerful new musical set in the Summer of Selma in 1965. We are proud to be giving this show its first chance to be seen on an Off-Broadway stage.”

It's March 1965, and a Buick Electra starts a journey from New Jersey. The unlikely quartet inside: Rose, the car's recently widowed owner; Mary, her housekeeper; Terrance, her handyman; and Dawn, Mary's teenage daughter. Dawn has convinced them all to drive to Selma to be a part of Dr. Martin Luther King's march. With their hearts full of joy and trepidation, the foursome heads south even as America remains openly hostile to its Black and Jewish citizens. They encounter violence and reveal life-altering secrets, and with luck they'll come home to a new understanding of what a family can be. As the show looks back on our complicated history, it reaches forward, challenging us to contemplate our country's future. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through October 15, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, October 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

The York's New2NY series presents simply-staged, book-in-hand concert performances of new musicals, providing a stage between developmental lab and full production. Just like the acclaimed Muftis, New2NY presentations are performed in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production. Past shows seen in the series have included In Transit by Kristen Anderson-Lopez, James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan, and Sara Wordsworth, me and ella by Andrea Frierson, How to be an American by T. Cat Ford, and Mark Felt, Superstar by Joshua Rosenblum.

When We Get There will play the following 11-performance schedule— First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m (OPENING NIGHT). Second Week: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Talkbacks follow all matinee performances.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for When We Get There are priced at $59 premium and $49 standard price (for all performances) and can be purchased here.

The York Theatre Company offers a York Plus! Membership Program for $150 with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invitations to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season. The York also offers a York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00—with benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre Productions, in addition to special Member-only receptions.

York Memberships can be purchased online here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).