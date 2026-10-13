Cast Set For THE MIKADO From New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players
The production will feature stage direction by David Auxier-Loyola and a cast including Jack F. Murphy, Sarah Caldwell Smith, and David Wannen.
New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' season will begin with its production of Gilbert & Sullivan's The Mikado. The repertory company is presenting 4 performances at New York's Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College on Friday, October 23 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, October 24 at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 pm.
The Mikado, which was first performed at London's Savoy Theatre in 1885, pokes fun at topical aspects of Victorian society, but Gilbert & Sullivan cleverly cloak their satirical barbs behind a charming love story set in an imagined town in Japan, and NYGASP continues the time-honored tradition of topical updating for a modern audience. You're sure to recognize someone on the "Lord High Executioner's" comical list of people who "never would be missed".
The show abounds with absurdity and astounding wit, clever wordplay, memorable tunes and endearing characters. The romantic love story follows Nanki-Poo, the son of the Mikado (the Japanese emperor), who has fled his father's court in disguise as a "Wand'ring Minstrel" to avoid marrying Katisha, an elderly suitor, and to find and marry his own beloved, the delicious maiden Yum-Yum, one of "Three Little Maids From School". Yum-Yum, however, is the ward of Ko-Ko, the "Lord High Executioner", and has become betrothed to him against her will. As usual in a Gilbert & Sullivan imaginative plot, the tangled web unravels and everyone (well, almost everyone) lives happily ever after.
The NYGASP production, now celebrating its 10th Anniversary, features an original prologue that introduces the audience to the real-life characters of the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, which originated The Mikado in 1885 London, and emphasizes the work's satire of human foibles and excesses that transcend generational and national bounds. The production centers the fantastic elements of juxtaposing a Victorian world with an imagined Japanese setting allowing the opera to be a truly inclusive experience for all audiences and artists. The New York Times described this production of The Mikado as "a comic gem" with "handsome designs, sharp acting and impressive singing."
The comic opera will feature original choreography and direction by Stage Director David Auxier-Loyola, who also authored the show's prologue.
The show's cast includes: clever patter man Vince Gover as Sullivan and Ko-Ko; blustering Matthew Wages as Richard D'Oyly Carte and pompous Pooh-Bah; creative David Auxier as author Gilbert and town leader Pish-Tush; charming Jack F. Murphy as romantic hero Nanki-Poo, Angela Christine Smith as lovelorn and overbearing Katisha; beautiful soprano Sarah Caldwell Smith as self-aware Yum Yum; Sarah Hutchison as maiden sister Peep-Bo; mellifluous mezzo Amy Maude Helfer as adventurous Pitti-Sing; and dynamic bass David Wannen in the title role.
The ensemble features: Caitlin Borek, Michael J. Connolly, Katie Hall, Maurio Hines, Mark Hosseini, Natalia Hulse, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, James LaRosa, Sabrina Lopez, Pru Lord-Remmert, James Mills, Quinto Ott, Michelle Seipel, and Adam Hirama Wells.
The production will showcase scenery designed by Anshuman Bhatia, costumes by Quinto Ott and lighting by Benjamin Weill. The Mikado is produced by NYGASP Executive Director David Wannen. Musical Director Joseph Rubin, conducts the 25-piece orchestra.
Photo Credit: DANNY BRISTOLL: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0ttiaf4zfq82cm33d216g/AIT8zmP9nJNr94O0JHEd10U?rlkey=q5f0r83qraezknd5g2g0efn1z&st=gk6n85d6&e=1&dl=0
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