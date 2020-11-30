Cast Announced For Virtual Theatre/Film Hybrid Production Of The AVIATRIX: A New Musical

Back Table Ink LLC, in association with Becky Abramowitz, has announced the full cast of the groundbreaking film/theatre hybrid, The Aviatrix. With book and lyrics by Lily Dwoskin and music by Casey O'Neil, The Aviatrix will stream for four days on Vimeo on Demand from January 28th-31st, 2021.

"What would you sacrifice for your dreams?".

Told by a cast of all womxn voices, The Aviatrix follows Harriet Quimby, the first American woman to earn her pilot's license and the first woman in the world to fly across the English Channel. We join Harriet in her journey as her constant drive to achieve greatness overtakes her relationships, including her friendship with fellow aviatrix, Matilde Moisant. With a contemporary pop and jazz score, The Aviatrix shares Harriet Quimby's legacy with a new audience and sings the story of this forgotten American hero.

The cast of The Aviatrix features Tanisha Moore* (Emojiland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Harriet Quimby, Holly Gould* (The Ferryman) as Matilde Moisant, Ana Lovric as John Moisant, Sarah Hogewood* as John Foster and Arielle Crosby, Lauren Baez, and Emily van Vliet Perea* as the featured ensemble.

This will be one of the very first musicals created and produced during the pandemic. Every stage of development is being achieved entirely remotely. The use of green screens and the latest technology in recording software has allowed The Aviatrix to safely meet every challenge presented in our socially distant age. With the leadership of Ellie Handel, a creator at the forefront of pandemic theatre, The Aviatrix is something never seen before.

The Aviatrix features Direction by Ellie Handel, Choreography by Tara Forseth, Music Supervision by Matthew Berzon, Lighting Design and Dramaturgy by Charlotte Seelig, Sound by Fadi Magdi, Virtual Backgrounds by Marieke Bauer, Costume Design by Chanel Morehead, Cinematography by Matthew Cody. Leading the editing process will be Eli Krauss, and Tuânminh Albert Đỗ will be the sound assist and social media manager. The Production Stage Manager is Caroline Ragland.

STREAMING DATES: January 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st.

TICKET INFORMATION: $20 for 72 hours of streaming on any device. You may pre-order your spot online at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/theaviatrixmusical

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCTION: Visit https://www.theaviatrixmusical.com/ or email theaviatrixmusical@gmail.com

*Actors appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

