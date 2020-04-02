Candle House Collective Extends Theatrical Offerings Through April 21

Candle House Collective is a theatre company creating remote immersive experiences . Established in 2018 by Evan Neiden, they craft personal, highly interactive encounters using phone calls, text messages, and visual art. These experiences are designed for one audience member at a time and are fully accessible to anyone in North America with a mobile phone. For tickets and more information, please visit candlehousecollective.com .

Candle House Collective's entirely remote shows vary in both interactivity and duration - lasting anywhere from a single 40-minute phone call to continued phone/SMS engagement over the course of 3 days. Candle House Collective is remounting five experiences on sale, the first block sold out in 9 hours and a new block has been put on sale for the public through April 21. The current shows include Black Box , Next Time , Good Morning , Missing, and Collect Call .

"Since our inception in 2018, we have been connecting with participants by providing unique, theatrical encounters for an audience to experience - one at a time - from the privacy and comfort of their own homes. The human need to connect and share stories seems more essential now than ever. Because of this need, we have ramped up our performance schedule and are thrilled to be able to invite a larger audience to join us on the other end of the line." - Evan Neiden, Creator of Candle House Collective

Candle House Collective is a team of artists committed to boundary-pushing, emotionally transformative storytelling as a conduit for personal and social impact. Their genre-bending form of immersive theatre is designed to be fully experienced from the comfort of your own home.

For tickets and more information, please visit candlehousecollective.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You