Caitlin Cook's THE WRITING ON THE STALL to Return to Soho Playhouse

After a sold-out off-Broadway debut run in 2023, musical comedian Caitlin Cook is bringing her hit show back to Soho Playhouse in March and April of 2024. Directed by A.J. Holmes (The Book of Mormon, Kimberly Akimbo, StarKid Productions), The Writing on the Stall is a one-woman bathroom graffiti musical. Confessional, immersive, and uproariously funny, this one-of-a-kind show-literally set in a dive bar bathroom-transforms graffiti scrawled all over the bathroom stalls into the lyrics of Caitlin's original songs and the trail markers along the journey she takes us upon. Following a hugely successful debut run, Caitlin has taken the show to Denver, Fort Collins, Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago, and St. Louis, with more cities to come.

Soho Playhouse show dates, all at 9:00pm: Show dates - all at 9:00pm:

March 27, 28, 29, 30

April 3, 4, 5, 6

April 10, 11, 12, 13

Runtime: 60-75 min

18+

Tickets available here

Each performance will feature special opening acts, and so far, confirmed guests include:

Isabel Hagen (Tonight Show, Just For Laughs: New Faces)

Alison Leiby (Oh God: A Show About Abortion, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marcia Belsky (Fire Island, Tonight Show)

More TBA

Other tour dates:

May 1 - AllWays Lounge - New Orleans, LA

May 31 - The Den Theatre - Chicago, IL

June 1-2 - Blue Strawberry - St. Louis, MO

More TBA

ABOUT CAITLIN COOK

Caitlin Cook wears a lot of hats: comedian, musician, artist, director, producer, beanies in the winter. A fierce champion of mixed media and genre-bending works of art, Cook has carved out a space for herself smack-dab in the center of the Venn diagram between comedy, music, theater, and visual art.

She has taken the stage all across the world at top-tier comedy clubs, festivals, theaters, dimly lit bar basements, strangers' living rooms, and even a houseboat once. Cook has released three successful musical comedy albums-Zinger-Songwriter, which she recorded at 12 different venues while on tour across the US and UK; Betty Pitch, which she recorded after writing 250 songs a day during the pandemic (amassing her over 115K TikTok followers); and The Writing on the Stall, which the studio version of her hit one-woman graffiti musical. All are regularly featured on Sirius XM.

Cook served as a creative consultant for Sean Patton's Number One on Peacock, as the producer for Gabe Mollica's thrice-extended show Solo at Soho Playhouse, and as the director of A.J. Holmes' critically-acclaimed Yeah, But Not Right Now at Soho Playhouse. Cook also produces the live comedy show Good God with Shane Torres and Brittany Carney and Fake Birthday with A.J. Holmes. She is one half of the comedy duo 2/3rds of a Threesome.

www.thecaitlincook.com

A.J. Holmes' (director) career has taken him all over the world! He is best known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon in the Broadway show, Chicago, 1st US National Tour, West End, and Australian companies. Other Broadway credits include the 2023 Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo. An original member of Team StarKid, AJ co-wrote the music and lyrics of A Very Potter Musical and composed the widely-popular Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier. His solo one-man musical Yeah, But Not Right Now has sold out the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019, the Adelaide Fringe in 2020, and the Soho Playhouse in 2021. Holmes is 1/2 of the musical comedy duo 2/3rds of a Threesome. www.aj-holmes.com