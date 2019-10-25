CSC Announces 2019-20 Classic Conversations with Mary Beth Peil, Michael Cerveris, and Judy Kuhn

Classic Stage Company today announces the events comprising its 2019-20 season of Classic Conversations, evenings of conversation and performance featuring CSC's Tony Award-winning Artistic Director, John Doyle, with some of today's foremost musical-theater artists. Complementing CSC's mainstage productions, these one-night-only events offer a singular glimpse into the lives and careers of Mary Beth Peil, who plays Duncan in CSC's current production of Macbeth and has received Tony nominations for her performances in Anastasia and The King and I (Sunday, December 8, at 7pm); Michael Cerveris, who has won Tony Awards for his performances in Fun Home and Assassins, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of John Doyle's Tony-winning Broadway production of Sweeney Todd (Monday, February 24, at 8pm); and Judy Kuhn, who appears in CSC's 2020 production of Assassins and has garnered Tony nominations for her performances in Fun Home, She Loves Me, Chess, and Les Miserables (Sunday, May 17, at 7pm).

Tickets for this season's Classic Conversations go on sale to CSC members on Tuesday, October 29, at noon, and to the public on Tuesday, November 5, at noon, at classicstage.org and 212.352.3101 (and toll free at 866.811.4111). Single tickets are $99 ($52 for members) and three-event subscriptions are $200 ($150 for members). Classic Conversations take place in the Lynn F. Angelson Theater at Classic Stage Company (136 E. 13th St, New York).

Last year's inaugural season of Classic Conversations events included special nights with Raúl Esparza and Victoria Clark, coinciding with their work at CSC, respectively, as actor in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and director of The Dance of Death. At each event, the performers discussed their careers with John Doyle while offering songs from their rich stage history including Esparza singing "Marry Me a Little" from Company and Victoria Clark performing "Fable" from The Light in the Piazza, among other favorites. The final Classic Conversations event of the 2018-19 season followed the last performance of CSC's production of The Cradle Will Rock and featured the entire cast sharing personal anecdotes and singing pieces with special significance to each performer. Unlike similar engagements featuring Broadway performers at other venues, the combination of John Doyle, as interviewer, and the setting of CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater provides a truly intimate experience that cannot be seen anywhere else.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





