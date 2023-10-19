COMPANY OF MAN To Make Off-Broadway Debut At AMT Theater

"Company of Man" will make its Off-Broadway debut at AMT Theater.

Fresh off their debut with the New York Theater Festival, "Company of Man" is coming to an Off-Broadway theater near you! "Based on true events, 'Company of Man' seeks to revive the lived experiences of 20th-century musicians Edward 'Benjamin' Britten and his life partner, Sir 'Peter' Neville Luard Pears by means of their personal letters. In tandem, modern day roommates 'Mark' and 'Joe' grapple with their identities, shared feelings, and sexual violence.

In conjunction, the full-length drama challenges audiences to draw comparisons between old and new-age prejudice. At its core, 'Company of Man' is a love letter to queer people, a testament to their experiences, and a celebration of their resilience."

After a critically acclaimed debut with the New York Theater Festival, "Company of Man" is making its Off-Broadway premier for eleven weeks only! See "Company of Man" at AMT Theater on Sundays at 2pm November through January.

A note from the Playwright: "In 2023, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed in statehouses across the country. Dozens pass, igniting vicious attacks against LGBTQ+ people across America. At this crucial point in history, "Company of Man" teaches the timeless importance of love in the face of violence."

-Ashley M. Cowles

