CO/LAB Theater Group Announces CO/LABARET: A NIGHT IN OZ

CO/LAB Theater Group will present its signature benefit concert, CO/LABaret, on Monday, April 11 at 7 PM ET at the Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) and also streaming live online. Doors open at 6 PM and tickets are available now at https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/.

CO/LABaret will be hosted by CO/LAB Actor Steven Olivier and CO/LAB Staff Member Hayley Sherwood. "CO/LABaret: A Night in Oz" will transport you over the rainbow during this tribute to music from The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Wicked. Join us for an incredibly fun night of singing, drinks, and the chance to win awesome prizes in a raffle, all while supporting CO/LAB's mission to offer individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts.

Becky Leifman, CO/LAB's Executive Director said "After our first in-person CO/LABaret in October since the beginning of the pandemic, we're so excited to be back once again at The Green Room 42 to help celebrate the music of Oz that we all know and love. This night brings our actors, their caregivers and families, our staff and volunteers, and our supporters together to support our mission. There is truly no place like CO/LABaret!"

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter the venue. Staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.

ABOUT CO/LAB

CO/LAB Theater Group is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing Creative Opportunities without Limits And Boundaries. CO/LAB offers individuals with developmental disabilities a creative and social outlet through theater arts. Through our programming, we encourage actors to collaborate as an ensemble and discover their individual voices. CO/LAB creates a safe, judgment-free, and neuro-diverse environment that allows participants the opportunity to express themselves both in class and on stage

CO/LAB was founded in 2011 by Laura Borgwardt, Becky Leifman, Arielle Lever, and Sarah Olbrantz. In the 10 years since its creation, CO/LAB has partnered with over 30 organizations, developed dozens of original musicals and ensemble-created theatrical performances, and provided creative opportunities for thousands of actors with developmental disabilities. CO/LAB offers free weekly classes and low-cost single workshops through CO/LAB:core, with a curriculum structured to accommodate many types of learning styles. Through CO/LAB:connect, organizations in and around the NYC area can partner with CO/LAB for single workshops or longer-term residencies. They have created enriching programs with organizations such as City Access New York, Lincoln Center, TDF, and JCC Manhattan. Through the CO/LAB:leaders program, actors are trained to become artistic mentors, model positive leadership, and ambassadors for the organization. Finally, Sharing the Stage is a professional development program led by CO/LAB Teaching Artists and actors, for organizations interested in fostering more inclusive and equitable workplace practices.