CHARACTER-AOKE To Make UCB Theatre Debut This Month

The musical character showcase, CHARACTER-AOKE, is making it's Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre debut.

The show features NYC's brightest up-and-coming comedians performing original solo characters that are all musical. It's a high energy, hour-long comedy show filled with live music. This month's performers have appeared on Comedy Central, Funny or Die, The Onion, HBO's Succession, CBS' FBI: Most Wanted, Toxic Masculinity: The Musical, Broadway National Tours, Off-Broadway, and more!

Taking place at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre (242 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003) on Sunday, August 25 at 8:30pm ET. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. Visit ucbcomedy.com for more info.

CAST: Erica Diederich, Eddie Dougrou, Lauren Gamiel, Anne Hogan, Jonathan Lu, David Morton, Dominique Nisperos, Patrick Reidy, Erin Richardson, and Douglas Widick.

