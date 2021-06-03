CAMP MORNING WOOD The Queer Musical Comedy Returns Live Off-Broadway

Get Naked LLC in association with Soiree Fair, Inc., Husani Oakley and Tym Byers present CAMP MORNING WOOD: A VERY NAKED MUSICAL.

Conceived and directed by Marc Eardley, the critically acclaimed musical comedy features a book and lyrics by Jay Falzone, music by Trent Jeffords, Derrick Byars, Matt Gumley and Jeff Thomson with arrangements and orchestrations by Gumley and Jeffords. CAMP MORNING WOOD tells the story of Randy, who - at a crossroads in his life after a hellish 30th birthday - finds himself at the front gate of a humble nudist camp.

The camp itself is also at a crossroads - besieged by a tyrannical, right-wing Christian Senator who threatens its closure. Randy is thrust into a weekend adventure of titillating tunes, quirky campers, and deep soul-searching. Together, Randy and the campers seek out a solution to save the camp... and accept each other. They bare it all-inside and out-in this wild mix between Rocky Horror and The Wizard of Oz.



"We created Camp Morning Wood to make a statement about positive body image while telling an outrageously silly and fun story. Everyone is beautiful. Bodies are beautiful and confidence can come from the inside if humans are supported the right way. We hope our show reminds everyone of that," says creator Marc Eardley.



CAMP MORNING WOOD features Thomas Delgado, Da'Merius Ford, Chris Ogren, Sean Stephens, Shelton Lindsay, Anthony Logan Cole, and Brady Vigness.

Every cast member is fully vaccinated as are the tech team members and all Asylum staff members.



Scenic design is by Aubrey Weeks, lighting design is by Zach Pizza, projection design by Scott Leff, costume and prop design are by Stephen Smith, choreography is by Jashiro Dean,

musical direction is by Rachel Kaufman. General management is by Lyle Sterne, stage management is by Kyra Bowie, public relations is by Dan Demello, marketing and social media operations are by Jay Michaels.

Casting is by RJ Magee.

Performances of CAMP MORNING WOOD: A VERY NAKED MUSICAL are

June 4 at 9:30pm

June 5 at 11:00pm

June 11 & 18 at 9:30pm

June 12 & 19 at 2:00pm & 5:00pm

June 13 & 20 at 2:00pm



ASYLUM THEATRE

307 West 26thStreet.

WARNING: NUDITY.

Click HERE to purchase tickets

Proof of full vaccination required at the door