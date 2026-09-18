Busy Philipps & Ella Stiller to Lead Talk Back for THE BODY OF MARY

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New York Times best-selling author, actor, and activist Busy Philipps and actor and writer Ella Stiller will join playwright Katie Cappiello and feminist writer, filmmaker, and activist Jennifer Baumgardner for a post-show talk back on Saturday, September 19 following the 3:30pm performance of The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God).

Written and directed by Cappiello, The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) is a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. Presented by GoodDottirs, performances continue through October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson, located at 243 Thompson St in Manhattan). Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased directly here or at www.thebodyofmary.com.

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She's just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she's been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She's devoted her life to New York City's neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O'Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she'll find in that dumpster.

The ensemble cast includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook (Illinoise, West Side Story), Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull (CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Book of Mormon, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Mary Jo Mecca (Starz's Hightown, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant), and TRACY SALLOWS (The Audience, Romeo and Juliet, Angels In America).

The creative team for The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) includes Forest Entsminger (scenic design), Lauren Bremen (lighting design), Florian Staab (sound design), and Charlotte Arnoux, CSA (casting). The production team includes Jennifer Baumgardner (producer) and Lola Blackman (assistant director/producer/assistant stage manager).

The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 06 Hrs 03 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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