Busy Philipps & Ella Stiller to Lead Talk Back for THE BODY OF MARY
The cast includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Ben Cook, David Hull, and Tracy Sallows.
New York Times best-selling author, actor, and activist Busy Philipps and actor and writer Ella Stiller will join playwright Katie Cappiello and feminist writer, filmmaker, and activist Jennifer Baumgardner for a post-show talk back on Saturday, September 19 following the 3:30pm performance of The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God).
Written and directed by Cappiello, The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) is a biting new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. Presented by GoodDottirs, performances continue through October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson, located at 243 Thompson St in Manhattan). Tickets, which start at $40, can be purchased directly here or at www.thebodyofmary.com.
Meet Mary of Nazareth. She's just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she's been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She's devoted her life to New York City's neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O'Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she'll find in that dumpster.
The ensemble cast includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook (Illinoise, West Side Story), Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull (CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Book of Mormon, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Mary Jo Mecca (Starz's Hightown, HBO Max's The Flight Attendant), and TRACY SALLOWS (The Audience, Romeo and Juliet, Angels In America).
The creative team for The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) includes Forest Entsminger (scenic design), Lauren Bremen (lighting design), Florian Staab (sound design), and Charlotte Arnoux, CSA (casting). The production team includes Jennifer Baumgardner (producer) and Lola Blackman (assistant director/producer/assistant stage manager).
The running time is 90 minutes with no intermission.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
A Baby For Me? No Thank You, Please!
Soho Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
|
LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
|
Bailey Swilley's Gimme A Sign!
Soho Playhouse (9/20-9/20)
|
Ukrainian Music Concert, Chervona Kalyna
2nd Street Cathedral (9/20-9/20)
|
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
|
EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
|
After All These Years
AMT Theater (9/09-10/10)
|
Priscilla Queen of the Desert the Musical
Gallery Players (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS