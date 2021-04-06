BroadwayHD Premieres 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS

BroadwayHD will exclusively debut one of the hottest and most critically acclaimed Canadian stage productions ever, 2 Pianos 4 Hands, on the platform on April 13th, just in time to celebrate the award-winning show's 25th anniversary.

Created, performed, and directed by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt, this 'play with music' traveled to 200 cities worldwide for over 4000 performances that reached 2 million people. Now fans around the world will be able to revisit the beautiful music and story for the very first time on streaming since the original cast production closed in 2013.

2 Pianos 4 Hands, which won a Dora-Award (Toronto's Theatre Award) for Outstanding Production, captures the humour that comes with learning to play the piano, and the sense of loss of eventually learning to let go of a dream. With equal parts humour and empathy, it tells the story of two boys and their music-infused journey of discovery at the keyboard. Pushy parents, eccentric teachers, endless hours of repetitive practice, stage fright, the agony of competitions and the seductive dream of greatness all play their part in this wildly funny play.

The story spans their childhood and adolescence, with the boys eventually coming to terms with the reality that while they may be very good, they likely aren't destined to be great. En route, Greenblatt and Dykstra demonstrate that they are indeed both brilliant actors and pianists in a 120-minute virtuoso performance that ranges from Bach to Beethoven to Billy Joel.

Richard Greenblatt: "I am so pleased and honoured that BroadwayHD will be presenting 2 Pianos 4 Hands on its platform, and thus give access to a large and diverse new audience for the show, as well as allowing those who saw it before a chance to revisit it."

Ted Dykstra: "I always agree with whatever Richard says."

Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "2 Pianos 4 Hands was so well-received, both by audiences and critics during its run that we are thrilled to be bringing it exclusively to our subscribers at BroadwayHD. We are sure they will enjoy the compelling story and wonderful performances and piano skills of both Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt,"

