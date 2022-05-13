Broadway Podcast Network Announces Critics' Table

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced Critics' Table, a diverse roundtable of theater critics that will review current Broadway and off-Broadway productions. Executive Produced by Ayanna Prescod in partnership with BIPOC Critics Lab, every episode features three luminary theater critics ready to give you their opinions on some of your favorite shows. The table looks forward to you pulling up a chair and joining them!



"BPN is proud to support Ayanna in this extraordinary new endeavor," said Broadway Podcast Network CEO Dori Berinstein. "Critics' Table is an incredible opportunity to create room for more diverse theater criticism and embrace rising theater journalists who can offer different, and essential perspectives."

"As I bow out of the world of theater criticism, it is with the utmost gratitude to the great folks of The Broadway Podcast Network to offer their platform to the young, smart, and forward thinking theater critics that fill the Critics' Table ,"said Executive Producer Ayanna Prescod. "I am so excited to continue listening and learning from these critics and to hear their takes on the diverse works on and off-Broadway."

Episode #1: Oratorio for Living Things

Oratorio for Living Things unfolds the complex layers of what it means to be alive and our relationship to time. The experience surrounds and uplifts, celebrating our curiosity, our wonder, and what we're capable of becoming when in communion with each other. The resulting music-theater event heralds Heather Christian as an undeniable artistic force. Hear from critics Christian Lewis, Juan Michael Porter II, and Ayanna Prescod as they review this spellbinding theatrical experience.

Episode #2: Paradise Square

New York City. 1863. The Civil War raged on. An extraordinary thing occurred amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. For many years, Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America's social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods. Hear from critics Rishi Mutalik, Juan Michael Porter II, and Christian Lewis as they review this unique new musical.

