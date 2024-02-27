Brian Mertes to helm Catherine Gropper's drama based on actual events: THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER this Summer at Theater at St. Clements, 423 West 46th Street, New York City.

The NEWS you heard. The STORY that has never been told. UNTIL NOW.

Catherine Gropper, an international playwright, documentary filmmaker, and fine artist, had a chance meeting with an actual global government interpreter. What was discussed there could have changed the course of history.

"We are excited to have a visionary like Brian in the director's chair," says playwright Catherine Gropper; "and we are energized by the presence of Boris," she continued. The cast is led by veteran character actor, Boris McGiver, who will create the titular role of "The Interpreter," an innocent translator who gets caught in a web of intrigue involving world affairs. "This necessary story," she concluded.

About the Artists

Brian Mertes is a director whose body of work spans theater, television and film, and is the master storyteller this show so richly deserves. He directed the world premiere of many new plays including David Greenspan's The Myopia for the Foundry Theater at the Atlantic and Jose Rivera's Massacre at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater in NYC. He has developed new work at Ensemble Studio Theater, Manhattan Class Company, Soho Rep, Naked Angels, Manhattan Theater Club, The Public, PS 122, Actors Theater of Louisville, Playwrights Center Minneapolis, Playmakers Rep, New Dramatists, Ars Nova, PlayPenn, and BACA. Mertes regularly directs at Juilliard where he recently created a multimedia theater work based on Sam Shepard's Paris, Texas with alt-country rocker, Jim White. Mertes has directed television for ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox, garnering three Emmy and three DGA nominations, and an Emmy for directing. He is currently Head of the MFA Directing Program at Brown University/Trinity Rep.

Boris McGiver is a familiar face to TV and film audiences for decades. In addition to his long-recurring role on CBS's Evil as Monsignor Matthew Korecki, recent work includes M. Knight Shyamalan's SERVANT (Apple TV), Taika Waititi's Our Flag Means Death, and D.A. Glen Maskings on ABC's For Life. He also turned in a commanding performance as Tom Hammerschmidt, Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Herald, on NETFLIX'S House of Cards (Beau Willimon, David Fincher). He is also a familar face on stage wth credits that include New York Theater Workshop (Lydie Breeze, The Devils); Theatre for New Audience (Cymbaline, Andorra), and appearing in nine Shakespeare productions at the historic Public Theater to name a few.

Catherine Gropper, acclaimed for her work as a painter, sculptor, and playwright, boasts accolades from Scotland's national newspaper, the Scotsman at the Edinburgh Fringe (four-star review) and a rave from Anita Gates in the New York Times - both for her play, Embers (which enjoyed an extended run in NYC); and great praise in DC Theatre Scene for her play, Miss Crandall's Classes, which explored racism in the education system. Ms. Gropper is also the author of several short stories and a book of poetry. She is an international award-winning filmmaker and a member of the Dramatists Guild.